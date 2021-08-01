New 'all business-class' flight from Israel to Paris, NY launches Sept. 5

Passengers will enjoy business-class comfort and services, at prices about 30% cheaper than similar seats on other airlines, the company said. Flights will run about $1,000 for the flight to Paris's Orly Airport and $2,000 to Newark Airport.

Flights to Paris will depart from Ben-Gurion Airport at 5:00 a.m. and land in Paris about 9:00 a.m. Those continuing on to New York will not have to run through the airport and recheck luggage for the connecting flight. Passengers can simply disembark and wait for 90 minutes at the nearby Orly Business Lounge, enjoying refreshments while their luggage remains on the plane, and then get back on for the transatlantic flight, which lands at Newark at 1 p.m.



Return flights departing from Paris at 10 a.m. will arrive in Tel Aviv at 3:40 p.m. Passengers will have access to the airport's business lounge and all pre-flight services.

"Our flights offer business-class conditions throughout the aircraft and are perfectly suited for those looking for seating space, comfort and a more personal and safer flight experience, especially at this time," said Frederic Revol, the company's VP of Commerce. "Along with the regular menu, we will also offer a kosher menu."

All of the wide seats of the state-of-the-art Airbus A321neoLR aircraft open to full flat beds, allowing passengers to rest and arrive fresh to their destination. Each seat features a multimedia system with a a 15.7-inch touch screen and a wide range of movies and music, as well as complimentary fast Wi-Fi service throughout the flight.

(Photo credit: La Compagnie)

(Photo credit: La Compagnie)

Meals are prepared by the flight crew, with menus created by Michelin chefs from Paris and New York, with fresh seasonal ingredients. Journalists at a special launch event Sunday were served a breakfast of omelet with asparagus or crepes, fresh fruits and berries, presented tastefully with silverware and a cloth napkin.

“We created a product that is about 30% cheaper than business class at legacy companies," Revol said. "It is known in those companies that the passengers who pay for a seat in the business class actually subsidize the economy class, and therefore charge them more expensive prices."

La Compagnie was founded seven years ago, offering one weekly flight between Paris and New York. The company chose Israel as a travel destination for French travelers that would also be a desirable destination for its New York customers, Revol said.