The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

La Compagnie lands in Tel Aviv next month with service to Paris, New York

The all business-class Airbus A321neo airplanes will be the first ever on the Tel Aviv to Paris and New York routes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 26, 2021 15:35
An airplane of La Compagnie. (photo credit: Courtesy)
An airplane of La Compagnie.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 La Compagnie, a 100% smart business-class airline that has been offering travel between New York and Paris since 2014, has announced the launch of direct service from Tel Aviv to Paris and continuing to New York.
The all business-class Airbus A321neo airplanes will be the first ever on the Tel Aviv to Paris and New York routes.
Starting July 22, La Compagnie will operate three flights per week - Mondays, Tuesday and Fridays – from Tel Aviv (Ben Gurion Airport) to Paris (Paris Orly Airport) offering passengers from and to Israel a unique high quality “all business” product for travel between Europe and the United States, with attractive, unmatched fares.
La Compagnie features a unique and spacious business-class only cabin with 76 full-flat seats in a 2x2 configuration. For optimal comfort, the state-of-the-art seats recline to flat beds, ensuring passengers are well-rested upon arrival in Paris or New York. 
Passengers can choose from a wide range of movies and music displayed on 15.7-inch touch screens and can connect to complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the flight. With unlimited broadband Internet access, passengers can upgrade their in-flight experience to the highest standards.
“Over the past several weeks, we have seen an increasing demand for business class flights in and out of Tel Aviv. 
Our 100% smart business class product is the perfect fit for those seeking space, comfort, and a more personalized in-flight experience, and we look forward to introducing it to the Israeli market. Our human-sized nature enables us to be flexible and to launch a new route quickly,” said La Compagnie president Christian Vernet.


Tags Tourism travel tour israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must stay out of the US-China struggle - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett, Biden must work together to prevent gov't collapse - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The apartheid label and libel

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Prime Minister Bennett: A new beginning for Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

An ‘apartheid’ conference at the Knesset? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by