La Compagnie lands in Tel Aviv next month with service to Paris, New York

The all business-class Airbus A321neo airplanes will be the first ever on the Tel Aviv to Paris and New York routes.

Starting July 22, La Compagnie will operate three flights per week - Mondays, Tuesday and Fridays – from Tel Aviv (Ben Gurion Airport) to Paris (Paris Orly Airport) offering passengers from and to Israel a unique high quality “all business” product for travel between Europe and the United States, with attractive, unmatched fares.

La Compagnie features a unique and spacious business-class only cabin with 76 full-flat seats in a 2x2 configuration. For optimal comfort, the state-of-the-art seats recline to flat beds, ensuring passengers are well-rested upon arrival in Paris or New York.

Passengers can choose from a wide range of movies and music displayed on 15.7-inch touch screens and can connect to complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the flight. With unlimited broadband Internet access, passengers can upgrade their in-flight experience to the highest standards.

“Over the past several weeks, we have seen an increasing demand for business class flights in and out of Tel Aviv.

Our 100% smart business class product is the perfect fit for those seeking space, comfort, and a more personalized in-flight experience, and we look forward to introducing it to the Israeli market. Our human-sized nature enables us to be flexible and to launch a new route quickly,” said La Compagnie president Christian Vernet.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

La Compagnie, a 100% smart business-class airline that has been offering travel between New York and Paris since 2014, has announced the launch of direct service from Tel Aviv to Paris and continuing to New York.