New ‘kosher Netflix’ service in Israel lets viewers skip 'immodest' parts

The Tov TV service, dubbed the “kosher Netflix” by the Israeli daily Haaretz, is geared toward observant Jews who follow the religious laws of modesty.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
JULY 29, 2020 06:05
Israelis who don’t want to see racy content have a new streaming service that allows them to skip the immodest parts.
Women prescreen films and television series to identify the problematic content, according to the newspaper report.
Viewers can choose their level of censorship, from a warning text that pops up during a scene, allowing the viewer to press a button and skip that part, to shows in which some content is previously erased. Some shows are taboo, including “Game of Thrones,” according to Haaretz.
The service, which has been two years in the making, is the brainchild of Israeli businessman Israel Zeira, who supports the national religious Jewish Home party. Zeira has already invested over $1 million in the project, according to Haaretz.
Tov TV believes its target audience includes about 400,000 Israeli households, according to the report.
Its content library now contains about 400 viewing hours with 170 titles, but the company plans to add up to 40 viewing hours a month, according to Haaretz.
The newspaper reported that a similar model exists for airlines, which censor some content to make it family-friendly.


Tags netflix modesty Haaretz
