New NIS 5 coin design thanks healthcare workers on COVID frontlines

The Israeli government approved a proposal by the Bank of Israel to issue a special edition of a 5 NIS coin designed specifically as a token of appreciation to Israeli medical staff, the Bank of Israel announced on Friday.

The new NIS 5 coin from the Bank of Israel dedicated to frontline medical staff. (Credit: BANK OF ISRAEL)

The design of the coin was selected as part of a design competition which included 15 graphic designers.



"The special currency expresses the gratitude of the citizens of Israel to the medical teams of this country," said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The Bank of Israel intends to issue several millions of special edition coins to be distributed to the public through banks and the Israel Postal Company. "The "The Bank of Israel is proud to commemorate on an official currency of the State of Israel as a sign of gratitude to the people of the Israeli medical system for their uncompromising struggle for the lives and health of the citizens," said Prof. Amir Yaron, Governor of the Bank of Israel.