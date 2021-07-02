The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
New NIS 5 coin design thanks healthcare workers on COVID frontlines

The Bank of Israel intends to issue several millions of special edition coins to be distributed to the public through banks and the Israel Postal Company.

By GADI ZAIG  
JULY 2, 2021 12:10
Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem's Mount Scopus Emergency Medicine Department with her Jewish and Arab staff. (photo credit: ROSSELLA TERCATIN)
(photo credit: ROSSELLA TERCATIN)
The Israeli government approved a proposal by the Bank of Israel to issue a special edition of a 5 NIS coin designed specifically as a token of appreciation to Israeli medical staff, the Bank of Israel announced on Friday. 
This symbol of gratitude is in response to medical teams' massive contributions and fight for the lives of the public during the corona crisis.
The design for the coin features a medical worker treating a patient. 
The new NIS 5 coin from the Bank of Israel dedicated to frontline medical staff. (Credit: BANK OF ISRAEL) The new NIS 5 coin from the Bank of Israel dedicated to frontline medical staff. (Credit: BANK OF ISRAEL)
The design of the coin was selected as part of a design competition which included 15 graphic designers. 

"The special currency expresses the gratitude of the citizens of Israel to the medical teams of this country," said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. 
The Bank of Israel intends to issue several millions of special edition coins to be distributed to the public through banks and the Israel Postal Company. 
"The Bank of Israel is proud to commemorate on an official currency of the State of Israel as a sign of gratitude to the people of the Israeli medical system for their uncompromising struggle for the lives and health of the citizens," said Prof. Amir Yaron, Governor of the Bank of Israel.


