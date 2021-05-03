New PR head chosen for Israel Academic College in Ramat Gan

Dvora Szerer – a senior high-profile PR consultant – has been chosen to lead the public relations for the Israel Academic College in Ramat Gan. The IAC offers various academic degrees in Health Management, Information Technology, Computer Science, Education, Human Resources, Economics, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, among others. The IAC has trained, to date, nearly 5,500 graduates and is viewed as a leading institution for health services.
Szerer has over 25 years of experience in communication, branding, public relations, strategy and crisis management. Among her clients have been leading bodies in the public, business and third sectors, with an emphasis on health. Over the years, Szerer has won awards and certificates of recognition for unique and creative marketing and public relations activities. IAC Director-General Avinoam Lazarov said: “I welcome the cooperation with Dvora and I am confident that it will advance the IAC and bring to the fore the numerous activities we are engaged in.”
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}