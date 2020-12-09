The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Newborn baby's life saved after large metal object found lodged in throat

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 9, 2020 16:36
Assuta Ashdod University Hospital (photo credit: EYAL TOUEG)
Assuta Ashdod University Hospital
(photo credit: EYAL TOUEG)
An 8-month-old baby girl received life-saving medical treatment at Assuta Ashdod Hospital after suffering from stridor breathing episodes.
Stridor breathing is typically characterized by high-pitched wheezing sounds caused by a disrupted airway. The newborn had been experiencing symptoms of the breathing episodes 8 days prior to receiving medical care.
The family approached a doctor in the community to help diagnose the newborn, who classified the issue as being mild shortness of breath and prescribed her steroids.
The steroids improved the newborn girl's condition slightly. However, after no significant improvement, the administration of the drug was terminated – her condition continued to worsen.
The family then decided to rush the newborn to the emergency room at Assuta Ashdod Hospital. Upon reception, she was sent in for a chest X-ray where doctors identified a large metal object around 1.5cm² lodged in her trachea.
Upon discovery of the metal object, the newborn was sent to the operating room for emergency surgery led by Dr. Avnat Tamir and Dr. Shamain of the Department of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery and the Department of Anesthesia at Assuta Ashdod.
After a "complex and lengthy operation," the surgeons removed the object and then sent the newborn to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for recovery after being anesthetized and resuscitated.
The baby woke up after three days, and was weaned off life support. The baby's condition is now stable, and she will be released to her home in the coming days.
"I would like to thank the staff of the hospital, all without exception, we received amazing and life-saving treatment," said the newborn's mother. "Beyond the fact that this is a new and leading hospital, I have no doubt that the fact that a professional and leading female team treated us with extraordinary dedication and sensitivity, helped with the treatment."


