Nine Israelis recused from Ethiopia fighting zones

Nine Israelis were rescued from the Tigray fighting zones in a joint operation between the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the Ethiopian Government and local army, the UN and various international NGOs.Five employees from Netafim and Baran group, who were working on a water project in the country, were evacuated with the help of the Ethiopian Army. The remaining four were volunteers from the Israeli NGO 'Collective Aid,' and were evacuated from the city by a special UN evacuation convoy. The rescue followed a conversation last Thursday between foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi and his Ethiopian counterpart, who worked to secure the release of the Israelis from the area. Others involved in the rescue operation included: The VP of the Africa wing Eliza Ben-Nun, the deputy head of the Consular matters wing, Eyal Siso, and the department of Israelis Abroad.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}