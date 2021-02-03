Nine people treated in hospitals for Jackal bites

Nine people were treated in hospitals for Jackal bites in the past two days, in what has been described as an "epidemic", according to an N12 report.

Most of the Jackal attacks occurred in the Nahariya area of northern Israel, where most of the victims were evacuated to the Galilee Medical Center. In a video sent to N12, a man was attacked after a jackal suddenly emerged at the distribution center where the man works, and bit him in the leg, later stumbling to the floor and chasing the animal away.

All nine of the victims were reported to have experienced only mild bites to the limbs.

"I work at one of the businesses on Lohamei Haghetaot Street in Nahariya," said one person injured by a Jackal bite to N12.

"This morning I was sitting in the office and suddenly a jackal jumped on me, bit me in the leg and escaped."

The risk of being bitten by a Jackal is being infected by rabies, along with scarring where the bite occurred.

Discussing the phenomenon, Dan Alon, a representative of the Society for the Protection of Nature, said that "The size of the jackal population in Israel as a whole and in the north of the country in particular is very high, and it is a direct product of surplus food available to them."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The rise of the population of Jackals was also said to be due to food not properly being disposed of, attracting the canines to areas populated by people.