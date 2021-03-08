The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

NIS 500m. plan to help employers with National Insurance Institute

The scope of the proposed exemption, which was put forward by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz, is estimated at NIS 500 million.

By ZEV STUB  
MARCH 8, 2021 13:18
Israeli shekels (photo credit: Courtesy)
Israeli shekels
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Ministerial Committee on Legislation approved a proposal Sunday night to exempt more than 145,000 employers from paying National Insurance Institute (NII) contributions for employees that went on unpaid leave (halat) during the corona period.
Before the amendment, employers were required to pay social security of NIS 348 (6.57% of the minimum wage) for each of the first two months of unpaid leave. The exemption will be given for up to two months between April 2020 and April 2021, with the option for the Finance Minister to extend it through June.
The scope of the proposed exemption, which was put forward by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz, is estimated at NIS 500 million, the ministry said.
The rights of employees for whom NII contributions were not paid will not be affected, the proposal added.
"The amendment is another important step that will make it easier for business owners and remove from them the burden of paying insurance premiums on their employees who are not employed in the business," said Finance Minister Israel Katz. "I will continue to work to formulate solutions for business owners, in parallel with the assistance provided by the safety net until the economy returns to full routine and growth."


Tags employment insurance Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why the Pope's visit to Iraq is of symbolic importance

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Victoria Coates

Two major figures in Arab world visit Israel as the Middle East changes

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu’s interview with Aryeh Golan was more of the same - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Major powers have interest in joining forces - comment

 By SALEM ALKETBI
David Wolpe

Parashat Ki Tisa: Why break the tablets?

 By DAVID WOLPE

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
5

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by