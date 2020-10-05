The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

NIS 69m. set for small businesses as apart of government green initiative

The program is designed to "incentivize investments to optimize energy consumption and reduce pollution of factories and businesses."

By CELIA JEAN  
OCTOBER 5, 2020 03:15
The southern Israeli city of Ashkelon is pictured December 29, 2008 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
The southern Israeli city of Ashkelon is pictured December 29, 2008
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
As part of an ongoing joint initiative, the Environmental Protection Ministry, the Finance Ministry, and the Economy and Industry Ministry, are set to give NIS 69 million to small and medium businesses and industrial plants for the purpose of streamlining energy consumption and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. 
"I have always said that in difficult times there is room for opportunity. The government funding project to reduce gas emissions and streamline energy companies is an opportunity. It's an opportunity to make polluting companies cleaner, more efficient, and more profitable and to improve air pollution in Israel, thus saving lives," said Economy and Industry Minister Amir Peretz.
The initiative is the fourth and last in a program that has been carried out in three previous rounds, beginning in 2017. In that time, NIS 222 million has been awarded to over 270 projects, leading to savings of approximately NIS 283 million per year. The savings equate to an estimated 534 million KWh, saving about 1.23% of Israel's annual energy consumption. 
The program is designed to "incentivize investments to optimize energy consumption and reduce pollution of factories and businesses," said Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel. 
"The plan will result in financial savings amounting to millions of shekels a year in expenses for fuels and electricity, while prioritizing support for small and medium-sized businesses and authorities with a low socio-economic rating," she said. "This plan demonstrates the close connection between the environment, economy and society."
Altogether the initiative amounts to NIS 300 million in grants, which are expected to leverage investments of an estimated NIS 1.5 billion in energy efficiency, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. 
Israel's energy consumption reached an all time this year, continuing to break its own record several times over. 
Moreover, the Environmental Protection and Health ministries released a report earlier this year stating that Israelis are exposed to more than normal high levels of air pollution, which puts the health of many Israelis at risk.
Tel Aviv and Rishon Lezion are known to be big culprits owing to their size, in addition to Haifa due the many industrial factories in the area. Yet, according to a report by the Environmental Protection Ministry, air pollution in the industrial city has been reduced by nearly a quarter in the past year following an introduction of a "low Emission Zone" to the city more than two years ago. 
"Since I took office in 2015, air pollution from 20 power plants has been reduce by about 60%," said Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz. "The energy efficiency, along with the replacement of coal and diesel with natural gas and solar energy, will help continue the trend of reducing air pollution in Israel in the coming years as well."


Tags environment green israel energy ministry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Will rekindled negotiations between Israel and Lebanon weaken Hezbollah? By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman IMPROVE aims to improve food security in African countries By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by