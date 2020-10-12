Noa Kirel named Make-A-Wish Israel International Ambassador

Israeli pop-star Noa Kirel was named Make-A-Wish Israel's International Ambassador on Thursday - joining the ranks alongside Justin Bieber, Beyonce, and Michael Jordan among others.Along with the honor, Kirel received a certificate of acknowledgment from Denise & Avi Bar Aharon, the Founders of Make-A-Wish Israel at the Make-A-Wish office. The 19-year-old Kirel began her music career by posting homemade video clips to YouTube, which eventually drew attention. Her songs started being played on the radio, and her path to nationwide recognition was rather short from that point on.This year, she was drafted into the IDF and currently serves in a military band.Kirel is the first Israeli singer to sign a record contract with major American label Atlantic Records for a period of several years and with a budget of millions of dollars, according to the reports.Atlantic Records includes a roster of well-known artists such as Ed Sheeran, Sia, Coldplay, Bruno Mars and DJ David Guetta. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Kirel is expected to start working on English-language materials and video clips over the next few year, which Atlantic Records will later distribute worldwide.Other Israeli artists who have been signed to international deals include Ofra Haza, Asaf Avidan and Static & Ben El Tavori, who signed with American Universal Music Group a couple of years ago, and will be producing seven albums in English. Tobia Siegel contributed to this report.