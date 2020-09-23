OECD economic report warns of 6% decline in GDP this year

Israel’s economy is expected to experience “deep shock” that “will leave many looking for jobs,” a report released Wednesday by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development showed. The report said that Israel will need to tackle a number of issues head on to start its recovery process: poverty, tax policy, education and social cohesion. reopens its economy slowly after the second lockdown, and unless some unexpected disaster strikes, it predicts a 6% decline in GDP this year and only a 2.9% growth in 2021. Israel was already the third highest among OECD countries in its number of working poor, under only Mexico and Spain, a 2017 report showed. The situation has now worsened, with roughly a million Israelis facing unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the government decreeing two nationwide lockdowns in the space of six months. Israel’s income inequality is among the highest in the OECD, the report also found, and poverty is not evenly distributed. Jerusalem is the poorest part of the country; Haifa is fourth and Tel Aviv near last. Tel Aviv leads in jobs, income and life satisfaction. The capital leads in safety and a strong sense of community. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });The report also showed that a third of those who were laid off since June were low-skilled workers and called on Israel to improve the educational options offered to the ultra-Orthodox (haredi) and Arab-Israeli communities.However, it also showed that only 8% of haredim view themselves as poor and that over 90% in that sector give to charity. It also noted that since 2018, Israeli students select engineering as their top choice and that the number of high school students opting to learn English and math doubled when compared to 2012.“Israel would benefit from more efforts to improve social cohesion,” the report argued. Not only do the haredi and Arab communities present unique challenges, but other groups also present uneasy choices, the report implied. Israel, the report explained, has a “two-speed” economy, meaning hi-tech and everything else. The country has a tax policy that offers “preferential treatment” to the start-up sector – which on its own comprises around 50% of all exported Israeli services. The report suggested a more even-handed taxation policy, calling the country’s property tax system “opaque.” The report praised the 2017 “Net Family” program of former finance minister Moshe Kahlon as a good social policy. The report, which is 144 pages long, touches on some other aspects of Israeli life, too, including noting that the Jewish state is one of the few countries that has not pushed the retirement age for women past 61. Israelis pay more for food than citizens of other OECD countries because it places high barriers on foreign trade. The report therefore called to lower the tariff on imported agricultural goods to the country. Just as the Jewish New Year was about to begin, Finance Minister Israel Katz announced he would allow various vegetables to be imported to the country tax-free to ensure Israelis won’t be overcharged for their tomatoes and cucumbers.But this is an ad-hoc solution to a persistent problem. Israel, which boasts dairy cows with the highest yield in the world, recently faced a shortage of butter for weeks until importers were allowed to bring more in. The complex question of how to protect domestic interests, like farming, while also ensuring that the consumer is offered decent prices and a wide selection of goods isn’t answered in the report. Strikingly, the report showed that Israel is among the worst countries in the OECD when it comes to using the Internet to communicate with public authorities. Denmark is first, Colombia last.If Israel