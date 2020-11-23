On David Ben-Gurion's yahrzeit: The pettiness of politics - analysis

Underscoring its historic, strategic and educational importance, Rivlin appealed to the prime minister and the government to find a means of resolving the problem, so that future generations of Israelis will not forget that the future of a nation is linked to its past.







Kaddish was recited by his 80-year-old grandson Yariv Ben-Eliezer. The ceremony at Sde Boker was a military ceremony, because in addition to being the founding prime minister, Ben-Gurion was also the nation's first Defense Minister. In expressing confidence in the anti-coronavirus vaccines that are being developed, Netanyahu recalled that when he was a boy, there had been a polio epidemic which caused a global scare. In the mid 1950s, a vaccine developed by Dr. Jonas Salk put an end to fears. Since then, other vaccines have been developed. Netanyahu was certain that this will also be the case with anti-coronavirus vaccines. In keeping with his habit of introducing the coronavirus or the danger of Iranian nuclear weapons into his speeches, whatever the occasion, Netanyahu stayed true to form and warned that Iran must be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.





As if this was not enough to cause Ben-Gurion grief, the Midreshet Sde Boker that preserves and disseminates Ben-Gurion's legacy is under threat of collapse because it has no budget.