The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

On the political map, Likud continues to lose seats while Yamina rises

According to the poll, if the election had taken place today the Likud party would only have 27 seats compared to the 36 seats it currently holds today.

By ARIK BENDER/MAARIV  
OCTOBER 9, 2020 08:54
‘ONE OF the biggest beneficiaries of that way of thinking [expanding national-religious political scope] was Naftali Bennett (seen May 14).’ (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
‘ONE OF the biggest beneficiaries of that way of thinking [expanding national-religious political scope] was Naftali Bennett (seen May 14).’
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
A survey on party mandates, should the country go to elections once more, was conducted Thursday by Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post, and Menachem Lazar from Panels Politics, showing the continuing weakening trend of the Likud Party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the significant strengthening of Yamina, led by MK Naftali Bennett.
The high coronavirus infection rates, the High Holy Days lockdown, the frequently changing decisions, the quarrels at the top and the overall feeling that the coronavirus crisis is being mismanaged are all what is causing the spectrum of the mandate map to change.
According to the poll, if the election had taken place today, the Likud Party would only have 27 seats compared to the 36 seats it currently holds today. At the height of its power in May, the Likud stood in the polls at 41 seats, meaning that the poll shows a loss of 14 seats in less than six months. In a poll frolast month conducted by Mencham Lazar, the Likud had 30 seats. 
The main beneficiary of the Likud's loss of seats is chairman of the Yamina, MK Naftali Bennett, who currently holds 22 seats in the current poll compared to 20 in the last poll. Yamina rose in the polls by 22 seats in the last five months. 
Yesh Atid-Telem, headed by opposition leader Yair Lapid, continues to reign as the third-biggest party with 16 mandates.
The other seats in the poll are divided as follows: The Joint List with 15 seats, Blue and White, led by Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, with ten seats, Shas with nine, Yisrael Beytenu with nine, UTJ with seven and Meretz with five.
Below the vote threshold required to obtain a seat are Otzma Yehudit with 1.5% of the votes, the Labor Party at 1%, Bayit Yehudi at 0.5%, Derech Eretz 0.5% and Gesher 0.0%.
The poll also examined the possibility of the emergence a new party led by former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eizenkot and Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai. Such a list would win eight mandates, brought in by a loss of two from Blue and White, Yesh Atid-Telem losing two, Yisrael Beytenu one and Yamina one. 
A picture of the seats in the Eizenkot-Huldai scenario would look as follows: Likud 28, Yamina 20, Joint List 14, Yesh Atid-Telem 13, Shas nine, Eizenkot-Huldai list eight, Blue and White eight, Yisrael Beytenu eight, UTJ seven and Meretz five. 
The survey was conducted among 515 members of the respondents panel Panel4All, which conducts online research. The request to participate in the panel was sent to 3,098 members. The survey was conducted among a representative sample of the adult population in the State of Israel aged 18 and over, Jews and Arabs alike. The survey was conducted on October 8, 2020. The maximum sampling error in this survey is 4.4%.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Naftali Bennett Yamina
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting perceptions of the Holocaust in the Arab world By JPOST EDITORIAL
If Israel's leadership was responsible it would look after everyone By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum The Pence-Harris debate and a divided America By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Coping with PTSD since the establishment of Israel By EHUD OLMERT
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by