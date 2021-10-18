On your mark: the Jerusalem Marathon is coming

The 10th annual Jerusalem International Winner Marathon is scheduled for October 29, with participants from Israel and across the world

The marathon route takes runners on a unique journey, showing Jerusalem's 3,000-year history. Participants will see the walls of the Old City, the Tower of David, Sultan's Pool, the Israel Museum, the Supreme Court, and more on their journey,

Jerusalem Marathon 2019 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The last marathon, in 2019, hosted 4,400 runners from 76 countries. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the marathon was not held last year, and global participation this year is limited due to ongoing travel restrictions.

Moshe Lion , the Mayor of Jerusalem, said that the marathon is "without a doubt the biggest sporting event to be held after a prolonged period of waiting and recuperating," with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The Jerusalem Winner Marathon is considered one of the most beautiful running routes in the world. Hopefully in the upcoming marathon, in March 2022, we will see runners from all over the world like we had in previous years."