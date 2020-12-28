One dead, one injured in shooting, traffic accident on Highway 6

One man was killed and another was critically injured on Monday morning when they drove into a ditch on the side of Highway 6, after shots were fired from another vehicle near the Nahshonim Interchange. Police suspect that there is a connection between this shooting and an incident in which Yosef Azberga, 60, was killed in Lod. A Magen David Adom team that arrived at the scene evacuated the two to the Belinson Medical Center in Petah Tikva while they were unconscious and intubated.

Sources in the police stated that this was a blood feud between two families, Azberga and Abu Saluk, with the shots from the vehicle were fired towards the Azberga family after an additional shooting incident occurred over the weekend as part of the fight between the families. Therefore, suspicion is growing that this was a quick revenge attack by the victim's family.

After police arrived at the scene in the morning, the Abu Saluk family began to leave Lod towards Kafr Kassem with the aim of living there until things settle down. The police escorted the family until at a certain point they saw a suspicious vehicle and began a chase near the Gimzo Junction, as another police car continued to escort the family.

Later, on Highway 6 north, near Kafr Kassem , a Skoda vehicle that was traveling quickly opened fire towards the three vehicles of the Abu Saluk family. In the first vehicle were the two 19-year-old boys that were critically injured. Later, shots were fired at another vehicle that stopped in a traffic island and even towards a third vehicle a few meters further down the road. Afterwards, the assailants continued traveling as police provided aid to the affected vehicles. Police forces are conducting intelligence operations in an attempt to track down the escaped Skoda vehicle.

"When we arrived at the scene, we saw a vehicle in a ditch on the side of the road. Two young men traveling in the vehicle were unconscious with penetrating injuries," said Avichai Hadad, deputy director of the Yarkon area at MDA. "We provided them with life-saving treatment in the field and quickly evacuated them to the hospital in critical condition."