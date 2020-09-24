The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Online learning laptops still not provided by Education Ministry

The head of the the Child Rights Committee, MK Yousef Jabareen, asked when the laptops are expected to arrive,

By OMRI RON  
SEPTEMBER 24, 2020 09:09
Israeli kids wearing school bags ahead of the first day of school and kindergarten outside their home in Jerusalem on August 31, 2020, The Israeli secular state education system will open tomorrow. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli kids wearing school bags ahead of the first day of school and kindergarten outside their home in Jerusalem on August 31, 2020, The Israeli secular state education system will open tomorrow.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
As the coronavirus crisis continues to plague Israel, the necessary adjustments to schooling have yet to be made, with 150,000 laptops still unavailable to students six months after the beginning of the crisis.
Head of the Child Rights Committee, MK Yousef Jabareen, demanded to know when the laptops are expected to arrive. 
The amount of laptops was determined based on an OECD survey which showed that about nine percent of Israeli students have no means of partaking in online learning.
This idea brought about criticism against the Education Ministry byJabareen, who claimed that by a survey made by both Central Bureau of Statistics and the Head Economist of the Finance Ministry showed that nearly double the number of laptops was needed, and asked why the Education Ministry did not conduct its own survey to determine how many laptops are needed for the students of Israel.
"It's a parameter that is difficult to determine, it's like asking how many people have pianos in their houses," answered Dr. Ofer Rimon, the Education Ministry's head of technology. "Anyone can say whatever they wish, and there is no way to confirm it. We took an international metric which we could present to the Finance Ministry and check with the Bank of Israel, and they too assumed that this was the best metric to use going forwards."
According to the plan presented by the Education Ministry, half of the computers ordered should arrive before January 2021 and the rest by June 2021. However, one month after the opening of the school year and yet it is unclear when exactly the laptops will arrive.
"The Education Ministry chose to take OECD data rather than use the more accurate data provided by the Central Bureau of Statistics and the Head Economist of the Finance Ministry which show that the number of laptops required is much greater than shown in the OECD data," said Jabareen. "And yet, even taking this smaller number into account, not even a single laptop has been handed out a month into the school year and only in a few weeks will the Education Ministry be able to tell us when they can start giving them out."
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the government decided to reopen the school year on September 1, using a plan which attempted to curb the spread of the coronavirus in schools, in order to help allow parents return to their work place. Schools returned to online learning with the announcement of the new lockdown on Rosh Hashanah.


Tags Coronavirus COVID-19 online education
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The lockdown aid package is welcome, but more must be done By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why the courage to confront Iran matters By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The Middle East peace deals are welcome news in what has been a bad year By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Mark Feldman A letter to El Al’s new owner, Eli Rozenberg By MARK FELDMAN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The coronavirus and Israeli Kulturkampf By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by