Closure of synagogues, tighter workplace restrictions under consideration

The Coronavirus Cabinet is reportedly recommending that most of these regulations go into effect only after Yom Kippur.

By JEREMY SHARON, TZVI JOFFRE, MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN, SARAH CHEMLA  
SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 15:43
The Coronavirus Cabinet is currently discussing a slew of new restrictions to try and halt the spread of COVID-19 and tackle the increasing number of hospitalizations and those severely ill from the disease.
The cabinet is deliberating reducing employee numbers in the private business sector activity by 50 percent; reducing public sector workers to emergency numbers only; closing synagogues; banning gatherings over the Succot holiday; closing down markets, including those for the ritual four species used on Succot by religious Jews; and heightened enforcement on restrictions for mikvah use, which are widely used by men the day before Yom Kippur according to a report by N12 on Tuesday.
The Coronavirus Cabinet is reportedly recommending that most of these regulations go into effect only after Yom Kippur.
Chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee MK Yaakov Asher, where much of the government’s coronavirus decisions are deliberated and voted on, sharply attacked the proposals for synagogue closures and restrictions on the sale of four species, saying they were as important as supplying food.
Asher, of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, said the system and guidelines for prayer and four species acquisition approved by the government had been meticulously worked out by the Health Ministry to ensure public safety and that there was no need to change them.
“Such a step would unravel the regulations where were agreed upon with hard work and harm the ability to halt the increase in infections,” said the MK
Following publication of the recommendations, Chief Rabbi David Lau warned that if the lockdown is not enforced on the rest of the public it will not be enforceable on synagogues, in a phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Tuesday.
"If there is no enforcement on gatherings in other things, then it is impossible to close synagogues because people will not listen," said Lau.
Also on Tuesday, Beit Shemesh Mayor Aliza Bloch stressed that "synagogues are not the enemy of the nation."
"Yom Kippur is a day that centers on the common good of the people of Israel," said Bloch. "All of Israel visits the synagogue on Yom Kippur in all Israeli communities. Everything must be done to see how even on this day this year Yom Kippur will continues to center the common good."
"Rosh Hashanah taught us that the public understood the importance and made adjustments to its customs from years past," added the mayor. "The discussion should be that one does not close a synagogue but how to preserve the sanctity of Yom Kippur along with keeping all the rules and precepts on the health of the worshipers."
The coronavirus cabinet is expected to meet on Tuesday to outline a list of new restrictions that could be implemented immediately after Yom Kippur next week.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein are pushing to step up restrictions immediately following Yom Kippur next Monday. They could include shuttering synagogues, requiring worshipers to gather outside, stricter restrictions on private businesses and more constraints on demonstrations.
On Monday, hospitals began turning away coronavirus patients and shutting down internal medicine wards as the number of those seriously ill spiked.
Both Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital and Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem on Monday said they could accommodate no more coronavirus cases. Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy called on hospitals to cease offering elective surgery and other services and instead focus on COVID-19.
“This is urgent,” he said in a letter to hospital CEOs. “I expect everyone to act with personal responsibility and determination.”
Meanwhile, the IDF on Monday announced it would open a 200-bed field hospital to help accommodate patient overflow.
The cabinet met Monday to discuss the next steps in the fight against coronavirus.


