Only 17% of Israelis comprehend new coronavirus restrictions - survey

The new survey also examined the local population's reaction to government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, the deepening economic crisis, and personal health concerns.

Only 19% of those who participated in the survey admitted that they have faith in government's institutions, in comparison to 52% who gave a similar answer in previous surveys. Even more so, only 36% of those who replied to the survey said that they believe they can cope with the coronavirus crisis if it continues to last. In comparison to previous surveys, conducted in May and June, the current survey suggests an overall decrease in public spirit.Only 19% of those who participated in the survey admitted that they have faith in government's institutions, in comparison to 52% who gave a similar answer in previous surveys.Even more so, only 36% of those who replied to the survey said that they believe they can cope with the coronavirus crisis if it continues to last.

The new survey also examined the current issues that are of immense concern for the public as out of the 700 people who replied, 31% confessed that their main concern is about their economic status, 22% are mostly worried about the government's handling of the crisis, and 16% are concerned about their health.

The data collected by the survey was also presented to the IDF's top brass, head of the health and security ministries and the government's cabinet members. Home Front Command conducts these routine surveys among the general population in order to enhance it's handling of the outbreak.The data collected by the survey was also presented to the IDF's top brass, head of the health and security ministries and the government's cabinet members.