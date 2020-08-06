The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Only 17% of Israelis comprehend new coronavirus restrictions - survey

In comparison to similar surveys, conducted only a few months ago the current survey suggests an overall decrease in public spirit.

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
AUGUST 6, 2020 08:56
Ronni Gamzu visits the Home Front Command on July 29, 2020 (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Ronni Gamzu visits the Home Front Command on July 29, 2020
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
A new survey examining the public's reaction to the effects of the coronavirus conducted by Home Front Command at the end of July, reveals a grim picture as only 17% of the participants replied that they lack understanding of the new restrictions, according to Yisrael Hayom.
The new survey also examined the local population's reaction to government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, the deepening economic crisis, and personal health concerns.
In comparison to previous surveys, conducted in May and June, the current survey suggests an overall decrease in public spirit.
Only 19% of those who participated in the survey admitted that they have faith in government's institutions, in comparison to 52% who gave a similar answer in previous surveys.
Even more so, only 36% of those who replied to the survey said that they believe they can cope with the coronavirus crisis if it continues to last.
The new survey also examined the current issues that are of immense concern for the public as out of the 700 people who replied, 31% confessed that their main concern is about their economic status, 22% are mostly worried about the government's handling of the crisis, and 16% are concerned about their health. 
Home Front Command conducts these routine surveys among the general population in order to enhance it's handling of the outbreak.
The data collected by the survey was also presented to the IDF's top brass, head of the health and security ministries and the  government's cabinet members. 


Tags home front command survey Coronavirus in Israel
