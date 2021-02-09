The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Outstanding volunteers recognized at Presidential ceremony

"Each of you has your own way of serving the public," said Rivlin. "You are our hope for the future."

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
FEBRUARY 9, 2021 14:21
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, MK Avigdor Liberman, family and friends attend the funeral of Yehoshua Matza who died yesterday at the age 89, at Givat Shaul cemetery in Jerusalem, on December 31, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, MK Avigdor Liberman, family and friends attend the funeral of Yehoshua Matza who died yesterday at the age 89, at Givat Shaul cemetery in Jerusalem, on December 31, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Notwithstanding the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions, the annual ceremony at the President's Residence for outstanding volunteers in the National Civilian Service Authority's program was conducted in adherence with the most stringent of the regulations set down by the Health Ministry.
Families and friends were not on hand to applaud the honorees. Everyone wore masks and seating was in small socially distanced clusters.
Not all of the 27 honorees were able to make the trip to Jerusalem, and although President Reuven Rivlin addressed the group after they received their certificates of excellence, he was not present when their names were read out together with the places in which they worked.
The president was otherwise occupied in meeting with three soldiers who recently prevented terrorist attacks. The trio were: Cpl. Lianne Haroush, who was attacked by a terrorist and fought him off; 1st Sgt. Yonatan Shulman from the Ram Battalion of the Rescue and Training Brigade who prevented a terrorist attack at the Gitei Evyatar junction; and Cpl. A, a soldier in the Kfir Brigade who prevented a terrorist attack at the Gush Etzion junction.
Meanwhile in the main hall of the President's Residence, civilian National Service volunteers who had been exempted from the army on religious grounds or because they had physical disabilities, were called up one by one as they waited under the outdoor pergola at the entrance of the hall to stand with their certificates in front of a reception line that included  Harel Toubi, director-general of the President's Residence, Settlement Minister Tzachi Hanegbi who is responsible for civilian national service and Reuven Pinsky, director-general of the National Service Authority.
There was no knocking of elbows or of knuckles, and no lowering of masks for the photos.

Rivlin entered the hall after all the certificates had been distributed, and in his address, emphasized the importance of the work being done by civilian national service volunteers who represent all strata of society – male and female, ultra-Orthodox to secular, Jew, Arab and Druze.
"Each of you has your own way of serving the public," said Rivlin, as he lauded the maturity and independence of the young volunteers and declared them to be an influence on society, since they having been working during difficult times in state institutions, government offices, hospitals, emergency services, police, education and more.

As far as the pandemic is concerned, said Rivlin, "we can see the light at the end of the tunnel," but it requires that everyone put their shoulder to the wheel in order to overcome the virus, Rivlin stressed.
Referencing the different backgrounds of the volunteers, Rivlin said that their common denominator was their willingness to volunteer for the benefit of society.
"You are our hope for the future," Rivlin declared, adding that their parents and grandparents could take pride in them.
Hanegbi, who thanked them in the name of the government, said that their willingness to contribute during  the period of coronavirus despite the difficulties involved filled everyone concerned with pride and emotion.
A video in which the honorees spoke of why they served and what it had done for them, was screened prior to Pinsky's remarks.  Comments included: "It gives me a sense of mission." "It allows you to do what you're capable of doing," "It's the best experience I've ever had," "I receive more than I give," "It gives me a feeling of belonging," "I feel useful," "I work day and night and even on Shabbat to see a smile on a patient's face."
The video also featured some of the CEOs of places where the volunteers work. Without exception, they had the highest praise for them and the warmest appreciation.
Pinsky described the volunteers as "a ray of light" coming from every sector of society from every part of the country. "You have been there to help people who needed someone to hold their hand," he said. "You all have done more than the state obligates you to do."
He added that he hoped they would continue to volunteer to serve society and individuals who need them, all their lives.
Baraa Glata, who volunteers with Magen David Adom, speaking on behalf of all the outstanding volunteers, shared what it meant for her to tend to coronavirus patients.  "It taught me the importance of caring for other people," she said.


