Palestinian terrorist should be given death sentence, father says

The father of Yehuda Guetta, who was murdered by convicted Palestinian terrorist Muntasir Shalabi in an attack in May, requested the Judea Military Court judges to punish Shalabi with the death penalty during a sentencing hearing on Monday.

"That is the only way to prevent the next murder," Elisha Guetta said, adding the death penalty "is just what he deserves."

Guetta also demanded Shalabi's family, whose West Bank home was razed by the IDF in July, be deported from Israel.

"We demand to deport his family, maybe to Syria," Guetta said. "We can not allow his children to travel to Lake Kinneret (the Sea of Galilee) and take photos to upload on Facebook," he added.

In August, Muntasir Shalabi was convicted for the murder of 19-year-old Guetta in a drive-by shooting on May 2 at Tapuah junction. Shalabi, 44, was also convicted of multiple attempted murder counts after he wounded two other 19-year-olds during the attack.

Yehuda Guetta of blessed memory. (credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY)

Muntasir Shalabi, who holds dual Palestinian-American citizenship, said during the hearing Al-Aqsa was his motive for the drive-by shooting.

In response, attorney Haim Blecher of the Honenu legal aid organization, who represents the Guetta family, said "we need to understand what we are up against...every shred of hope must be erased."