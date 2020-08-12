The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Phishing attacks grow in Israel due to coronavirus, as global trends fall

A 60% increase was reported in Israel compared to global trends which have decreased by 10%.

By CELIA JEAN  
AUGUST 12, 2020 22:33
People pose in front of a display showing the word 'cyber' in binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
People pose in front of a display showing the word 'cyber' in binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
Phishing attacks, attempts used by hackers to try and gain sensitive information from people by using fake links or websites, have tripled in Israel since the coronavirus outbreak, the Calcalist reported, citing a report from the cyber company Kaspersky.
In the first quarter of the year there were nearly 900,000 cases in which people clicked links leading to malware, marking a 60% increase and three times the registered amount of attacks since last year. Kaspersky attributed the growing trend of phishing attacks in Israel to the outbreak of the coronavirus, as hackers take advantage of "public gloom" caused by the restrictions put in place such as social isolation measures.
However, despite phishing attack trends in Israel surging since the outbreak, global trends have actually decreased by 10%. Kaspersky explained that this could be related to the fact that most countries recently saw a gradual return to normal with pre-outbreak patterns, while Israel's numbers have continued to grow. Recently, Israel surpassed China, the epicenter of the outbreak, in number of coronavirus cases.
The theory holds true when applied to other countries that have seen a rise rather than decrease in their number of coronavirus cases. The volume of email malware, another method of hacking, for example, was very high in countries where the pandemic is still active such as Russia, Spain, and Brazil, according to the Calcalist,
Attacks are most often designed to gain access to usernames and passwords, access to internal systems that allow goods to be stolen, or industrial espionage, the Calcalist reported. In some cases campaigns will send a text message containing a link, that once clicked, will call to a hotline which charges hundreds of shekels per minute. Using this method, one Israeli campaign sent out hundreds of text messages containing a link connected to an erotic dating service hotline. The link was reportedly taken down later by Israeli phone services which blocked the number.
Phishing attacks gather their victims by mimicking legitimate emails or texts, and generally target online store and traders, web-based portals, and banks. Surprisingly however, the cyber company report found that social media only came in fourth place when comparing number of attempted attacks.
Banks are considered to be an elite target, and access details for their internal systems are traded at very high prices in hacker chat rooms, according to the Calcalist.
In terms of individual accounts, stolen PayPal account details can sell for an average of $198.56 and actual PayPal transfers from a stolen account of sums between $1,000-$3,000 sold for $320.39 on average, according to data gathered by the Privacy Affairs, a data privacy and cybersecurity research and information site.
Additionally, with regard to credit card information, the Privacy Affairs' researchers found that stolen online banking logins with a minimum of $100 on the account sold for $35 while stolen banking logins with a minimum of $2,000 on account sold for $65.
Lidar Grave-Lazi contributed to this report.


Tags israeli cyber security cyber security Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Democrats are sending mixed messages to Jerusalem By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu's budget maneuvers - economically absurd, socially mad By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Ignorance on Zionism leads to antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
4 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
5 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by