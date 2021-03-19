Photo of Amir Ohana shooting at 'Center-Left bloc' target posted online

The photo was taken from a screenshot of an Israel Hayom interview, when Ohana went to a shooting range for target practice. Ohana later posted the full interview and explained that editors from Israel Hayom added the picture and caption, and that in the original video, he could be seen firing at a target resembling an armed terrorist.

In a statement released along with the original video, Ohana said regarding the upcoming election that "We will defeat our political rivals at the ballot box - we are not enemies, we are one people."

Israel Hayom also released a statement on the controversy, saying on Friday that there was no intention to imply support for political violence, while simultaneously apologizing for the caption. Israel Hayom removed the caption from the video as well.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}