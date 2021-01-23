The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Poland seeks to mirror Israel's vaccination efforts

The Speaker of Poland's Senate opened the discussion to 50 MPs, praising Israel's vaccination success and noted that Poland looks to mirror said efforts.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 23, 2021 02:00
A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Polish parliament members met on Wednesday to discuss Israel's strategies with regard to its speedy COVID-19 vaccine rollout in order to better Poland's own efforts.
At the initiative of ELNET Europe-Israel, the lawmakers sought consultation with Israeli health officials to discuss Israel's vaccination strategy, led by Clalit's Chief of Innovation Prof. Ran Balicer and the advisor of the COVID-19 Committee in Israel.

The MPs explained to Balicer how their elderly populations come and normally wait in long lines to register for the vaccine, endangering themselves in the process. He noted that Israel used its experience in emergency preparedness and its annual flu vaccination campaigns to further its success in getting at-risk populations vaccinated swiftly, noting that the clinics directly contact the elderly population and schedule the planning of vaccines themselves so as to not have to deal with an influx in patients.
The MPs also inquired into if all the Holocaust survivors got priority for the vaccines given their status as the remaining few who made it out alive, and additionally the issue with regard to the ultra-Orthodox community - dealing with chief rabbis directly to spread acceptance throughout the sector. Poland is hoping to mirror these efforts as well.
"The event today in the Polish Parliament reflects the great potential for closer cooperation and expertise, both for Europe and for Israel," said CEO of ELNET Europe-Israel. "Tightening ties and deepening the dialogue between Europe and Israel are at the core of ELNET's mission and we are pleased to see the huge interest in Israel's expertise in the Corona vaccine campaign."
The ELNET Europe-Israel group is expected to lead another discussion in German parliament in the coming weeks.


