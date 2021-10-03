Police arrest senior doctor for sexual assault, rape of patients

Israel Police officers have arrested an Israeli doctor in his 60s for sexual assault and rape of patients, some minors, under the guise of medical treatment.
The doctor is a 64-year-old gastroenterology professor, according to Haaretz.
The doctor, employed by a large hospital in central Israel and the owner of private practice, was arrested following an undercover investigation by police.
Several patients, as well as family members of patients, claimed during the investigation that the doctor sexually assaulted them while presenting the assault as a procedure of diagnosis and medical treatment. He is also suspected of raping a minor under the age of 14.
A source at Israel Police told Walla the women assaulted were "discouraged from complaining to police as the physician is in a senior position at the hospital."
He is set to be brought on Monday in front of the Tel Aviv District Court by the police and the State Attorney's Office to extend his arrest.