The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Police arrest suspect for attempting to incite violence, IDF kidnappings

The unnamed male suspect, from the Northern Israeli-Arab town of Daburiyya, projected the calls to violence while participating in a protest organized in support of an Islamic Jihad terrorist.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
OCTOBER 18, 2020 17:27
The sun rises over Haifa Bay, 2006. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The sun rises over Haifa Bay, 2006.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Israel Police arrested a suspect protesting in Haifa on Saturday night for attempting to incite violence against Jews and for the kidnappings of IDF soldiers, Israel Hayom reported.
The unnamed male suspect, from the Northern Israeli-Arab town of Daburiyya, projected the calls to violence while participating in a protest organized in support of Islamic Jihad terrorist Maher al-Ahkras. He is a Palestinian prisoner of Israel who was arrested in late July after being accused of being an Islamic Jihad member. Akhras has been on a hunger strike for the past 12 weeks.
"The police in Haifa arrested a resident of the North a short time ago who issued calls of incitement against Jews during a protest, including calls to become shahids [martyrs], to murder Jews, and to kidnap soldiers," Israel Police said in a statement, according to the report.
The protest was held on the normally pedestrian-heavy Ben Gurion Boulevard, located in the German Colony of Downtown Haifa just below the Baha'i Gardens, and was organized by the Hirak Haifa group - an organization well-known for regularly holding anti-Israel protests throughout the city.
Israel Police were made aware to the group's activity within Haifa by the pro-Israel watchdog Im Tirtzu, which translated two demonstrations organized by the group in June and submitted formal complaints to the police. The June demonstrations allegedly also attempted to incite violence against Jews and Israeli security forces.
"We will not stand idly by while Israeli citizens incite to murder other citizens," said Im Tirtzu's Arab Desk. "Inciting to murder Jews and IDF soldiers cannot be taken lightly, and the authorities should demand the maximum punishment for this criminal. Im Tirtzu's Arab Desk will continue to monitor and report on these inciting protests and ensure that they do not go under the radar."
When the group met again Saturday, Israel Police were on standby and arrested the demonstration's spokesman for incitement.
In response to the arrest, Im Tirtzu's Technion branch coordinator Ofek Dvir added that the group is "pleased that the police responded to our complaint and arrested this man who called to harm Israeli citizens. Every citizen needs to know that inciting against our citizens and soldiers is a line that cannot be crossed."


Tags Haifa IDF im tirzu Arab Israeli
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo One sector of society does not care about others: The haredim By JPOST EDITORIAL
Facebook's guideline changes on Holocaust – important and overdue By YAAKOV KATZ
Herd immunity vs herd mentality: pandemic fatigue and the toll on society By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Regev's extortion by intimidation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amy Coney Barrrett is raising the bar By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by