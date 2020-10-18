Police arrest suspect for attempting to incite violence, IDF kidnappings

Israel Police arrested a suspect protesting in Haifa on Saturday night for attempting to incite violence against Jews and for the kidnappings of IDF soldiers, Israel Hayom reported.The unnamed male suspect, from the Northern Israeli-Arab town of Daburiyya, projected the calls to violence while participating in a protest organized in support of Islamic Jihad terrorist Maher al-Ahkras. He is a Palestinian prisoner of Israel who was arrested in late July after being accused of being an Islamic Jihad member. Akhras has been on a hunger strike for the past 12 weeks. "The police in Haifa arrested a resident of the North a short time ago who issued calls of incitement against Jews during a protest, including calls to become shahids [martyrs], to murder Jews, and to kidnap soldiers," Israel Police said in a statement, according to the report.The protest was held on the normally pedestrian-heavy Ben Gurion Boulevard, located in the German Colony of Downtown Haifa just below the Baha'i Gardens, and was organized by the Hirak Haifa group - an organization well-known for regularly holding anti-Israel protests throughout the city.Israel Police were made aware to the group's activity within Haifa by the pro-Israel watchdog Im Tirtzu, which translated two demonstrations organized by the group in June and submitted formal complaints to the police. The June demonstrations allegedly also attempted to incite violence against Jews and Israeli security forces."We will not stand idly by while Israeli citizens incite to murder other citizens," said Im Tirtzu's Arab Desk. "Inciting to murder Jews and IDF soldiers cannot be taken lightly, and the authorities should demand the maximum punishment for this criminal. Im Tirtzu's Arab Desk will continue to monitor and report on these inciting protests and ensure that they do not go under the radar."When the group met again Saturday, Israel Police were on standby and arrested the demonstration's spokesman for incitement. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });In response to the arrest, Im Tirtzu's Technion branch coordinator Ofek Dvir added that the group is "pleased that the police responded to our complaint and arrested this man who called to harm Israeli citizens. Every citizen needs to know that inciting against our citizens and soldiers is a line that cannot be crossed."