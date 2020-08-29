Police claim protesters called to harm officers, demonstrators deny

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Jerusalem and in locations across the country on Saturday night to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as the Israel Police claimed that some of the protesters were planning to attack policemen deployed at the weekly protest near the Prime Minister's Residence. The "Black Flag" movement, one of numerous organizations participating in protests both on Balfour Street and across the country, denied the allegations, claiming that they were "ridiculous" and that it was further evidence that the police is not handling the political pressure coming from Netanyahu, as well as Public Security Minister Amir Ohana.Simultaneous demonstrations were held in 18 cities throughout the world with many people showing solidarity with those protesting in Israel, mostly Israeli ex-pats.The participating cities in addition to Jerusalem were Amsterdam, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco,Cambridge, Toronto, Basel, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Berlin, Miami, Oslo, Madrid, Paris, Copenhagen and Washington, DC.Police forces spread around the periphery of protests "in order to allow freedom of protest to all citizens, to maintain public safety and order." They announced that they will enforce the High Court instructions for protests in which from 9:30 p.m., loud noises such as air horns, drums and the like are prohibited and after 11 p.m. the use of amplification such as microphones and loud phones are prohibited.Police simply claimed that the situation "had been handled.""Crime Minister", another organization participating in the protests, called on police not to repeat the "terror" that had occurred in the previous protests, referring to clashes between police and protesters which ended in a senior police officer, Deputy Superintendent Nisso Guetta, filmed violently attacking demonstrators. He was investigated by the Justice Ministry but was cleared of wrongdoing and was seen Saturday night in the area near the protests. The anti-Netanyahu organization stated that if Jerusalem police chief Cmdr. Doron Yadid truly wanted to keep the peace surrounding the demonstrations, "he should keep the abusive police officer Nisso Guetta away and remove the illegal metal barriers around the demonstration compound already tonight."Israel Police responded in turn, asking protesters to avoid "violence and provocations."The Black Flag protesters situated at hundreds of junctions and bridges throughout the country came out to call on the prime minister to resign once more on Saturday afternoon. At HaSira Junction in Herzliya, protesters said that one person drove by with his car window open and with a firearm pointed at them threateningly. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
Gil Hoffman, Daniel Nisinman contributed to this report.
