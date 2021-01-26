The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Police goes undercover as minor to uncover 23 pedophiles

The involved suspects face charges ranging from indecent acts to sexual assault of a minor.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JANUARY 26, 2021 14:48
Israeli children in second grade (7 - 8 years old) using computers in a class room during a lesson at the "Janusz Korczak" school in Jerusalem. May 17, 2011. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/FLASH90)
Israeli children in second grade (7 - 8 years old) using computers in a class room during a lesson at the "Janusz Korczak" school in Jerusalem. May 17, 2011.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/FLASH90)
Following a covert investigation spanning several months, the Israel Police arrested on Tuesday morning 23 individuals suspected of pedophilia and online sex offenses. 
The police launched the comprehensive covert investigation a few months ago, which included an undercover police officer pretending to be a minor and chatting with the suspects on social media on different occasions. Upon gaining the evidence required, the police arrested 23 suspects from across the country at the same time.
 
According to a police statement, the suspects who were arrested all carried out different strategies for contacting the supposed minor and trying to convince her to film herself and share sexual photographs with them. 
Some went as far as trying to arrange a meeting with whom they thought was a minor, and even sent her pornographic videos and images themselves. 
The 23 involved suspects face charges ranging from indecent acts to sexual assault of a minor. While searching the suspects' homes, police collected computers and other digital storage units as evidence. 
The police released a statement after publishing the details of the covert operation and warned parents from allowing young children to spend too much time on social media platforms without any supervision.  
"Many children and teenagers have been experiencing social distancing and isolation in recent months, and they spend their time surfing the web while using the different social media platforms without parental supervision," the police statement read.
The police statement listed some practical tips for ensuring that children can use the internet safely, including setting setup configurations that can help parents make sure that strangers cannot directly message their kids on the WhatsApp instant messaging application, and defining strict filters on search engines like Google and Yahoo that minimize the risk of being exposed to adult material. 
Other than technical tips for protecting children, the statement also called on parents to take active measures in educating their children about the threats of the internet and social media. 
"The most important thing you can do is to encourage your children to communicate with you and with any other adult they trust or to dial 105 in case they, or one of their friends, were hurt or made to feel uncomfortable by someone online," the statement concluded. 


Tags Israel Police social media sexual assault minors pedophilia undercover
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Malka Leifer, alleged sexual predator, finally extradited to Australia

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The Reali school scandal - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon

Is Tu Bishvat a major Jewish holiday? - opinion

 By ELI KAVON
Amb. Ron Prosor

In memory of Eric Samson, South African Jewish philanthropist - opinion

 By RON PROSOR
Andrea Stricker

COVID-19 and the IAEA: Where does the Iran mission stand?

 By ANDREA STRICKER, JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
3

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

All the Jews Joe Biden has tapped for top roles in his administration

US Vice President Joe Biden (R) is joined by Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (L) in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, US November 13, 2014.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by