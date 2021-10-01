The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Police to step up Green Pass enforcement Sunday as new rules roll out

Police will be stepping up enforcement beginning on Wednesday, but will spend the beginning half of the week focused on a public relations campaign to inform the public of the new rules.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 1, 2021 17:44
Israeli police reinforce regulations outside on Jaffa street on January 06, 2021, during the 3rd lockdown due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli police reinforce regulations outside on Jaffa street on January 06, 2021, during the 3rd lockdown due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
More than 1 million Israelis are set to lose their Green Passes on Sunday as the new definition of “fully vaccinated” goes into effect and Israel Police step up enforcement.
The majority of those who will lose their Green Passes are people who were vaccinated more than six months ago and did not receive a third shot yet. In the last few days since Sukkot ended, many more Israeils have been flocking to the vaccination complexes to get the booster, but they are only defined as fully vaccinated a week after getting the shot.
In addition, people who recovered from COVID six months ago or more are required to get a booster shot to be eligible for the Green Pass.
Finally, anyone who received a positive result on a serological test and got a booster shot will also be eligible for the pass.
Police told The Jerusalem Post that they will be stepping up enforcement beginning on Wednesday, but will spend the beginning half of the week focused on a public relations campaign to inform the public of the rules and regulations.
Israeli police officers guard at the entrance to a neighborhood in the northern Israeli city of Tiberias, June 24, 2020, during a closure on some neighborhood in the city following the spread of the Coronavirus. (credit: BASEL AWIDAT/FLASH90)Israeli police officers guard at the entrance to a neighborhood in the northern Israeli city of Tiberias, June 24, 2020, during a closure on some neighborhood in the city following the spread of the Coronavirus. (credit: BASEL AWIDAT/FLASH90)
The officers will put an emphasis on giving tickets in red cities and to business and event hall owners, as well as at restaurants, cafes and at mass cultural events. They will not be checking people at the entrances but rather aiming to catch owners of these establishments who are not ensuring the rules are followed. 
The focus will shift away from giving tickets for mask wearing, something that the police have been focused on for the last month, the police said. However, officers will continue with their efforts to keep travelers who are required to be in isolation at home.
The “traffic light” application that provides citizens with their Green Passes will be refreshed on Sunday and all eligible individuals will be required to re-download their passes. 
The new pass will only be scannable through a special QR code. Those who don't have smartphones will also be able to get their pass through the website. 
Individuals will be asked to present their ID card alongside their pass to enter Green Pass events and establishments. 


Tags Israel Police Coronavirus Green Passport
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must stop mistreating IDF soldiers - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

It's time Israel got serious to tackle the Iran threat - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Going through the anti-Israel motions

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Angela Merkel deserves the Nobel Prize for Peace

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Naftali Bennett’s unwitting UN blunder - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
2

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israeli mask 99.95% protective against Delta variant, European lab says

Sonovia's SonoMask is 99.95% effective in protecting agains the Delta coronavirus strain

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by