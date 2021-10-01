Police to step up Green Pass enforcement Sunday as new rules roll out

More than 1 million Israelis are set to lose their Green Passes on Sunday as the new definition of “fully vaccinated” goes into effect and Israel Police step up enforcement.

The majority of those who will lose their Green Passes are people who were vaccinated more than six months ago and did not receive a third shot yet. In the last few days since Sukkot ended, many more Israeils have been flocking to the vaccination complexes to get the booster, but they are only defined as fully vaccinated a week after getting the shot.

In addition, people who recovered from COVID six months ago or more are required to get a booster shot to be eligible for the Green Pass.

Finally, anyone who received a positive result on a serological test and got a booster shot will also be eligible for the pass.

Police told The Jerusalem Post that they will be stepping up enforcement beginning on Wednesday, but will spend the beginning half of the week focused on a public relations campaign to inform the public of the rules and regulations.

Israeli police officers guard at the entrance to a neighborhood in the northern Israeli city of Tiberias, June 24, 2020, during a closure on some neighborhood in the city following the spread of the Coronavirus. (credit: BASEL AWIDAT/FLASH90)

The officers will put an emphasis on giving tickets in red cities and to business and event hall owners, as well as at restaurants, cafes and at mass cultural events. They will not be checking people at the entrances but rather aiming to catch owners of these establishments who are not ensuring the rules are followed.

The focus will shift away from giving tickets for mask wearing, something that the police have been focused on for the last month, the police said. However, officers will continue with their efforts to keep travelers who are required to be in isolation at home.

The “traffic light” application that provides citizens with their Green Passes will be refreshed on Sunday and all eligible individuals will be required to re-download their passes.

The new pass will only be scannable through a special QR code. Those who don't have smartphones will also be able to get their pass through the website.

Individuals will be asked to present their ID card alongside their pass to enter Green Pass events and establishments.