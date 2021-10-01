The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
From Monday: No more ‘red’ countries - Israelis can travel anywhere

The government voted to remove ban on travel to Turkey, Brazil, Bulgaria in a telephone vote on Friday afternoon

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 1, 2021 16:37
Travelers at the Ben-Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, September 6, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Travelers at the Ben-Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, September 6, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The last three countries on Israel’s “red” travel list will be removed effective October 4.
The Israeli government approved in a telephone vote on Friday a recommendation by the Health Ministry to remove Brazil, Bulgaria and Turkey from the list of red countries. This means that vaccinated and recovered Israelis can now travel anywhere in the world without entering isolation on return. 
Until now, to travel to these destinations, Israelis had to request special permission from an exception committee. Then, when coming back into Israel, vaccinated and unvaccinated Israelis were asked to enter isolation for up to seven days.
Last month, the Health Ministry redefined fully vaccinated to mean anyone who has been vaccinated in the last six months with two doses or a booster shot, anyone who has recovered in the last six months or anyone who recovered and received a booster shot within the last six months. These people are now able to enter Israel from “orange countries,” which would otherwise require isolation on return, and only isolate until the results of their negative coronavirus test are returned or for 24 hours - whichever comes first.
The same rules will now apply for Brazil, Bulgaria and Turkey.
A full list of rules for travel to red, orange and yellow countries can be found on the Health Ministry website: here.
Israelis or foreigners with permission to enter Israel must take a PCR test within 72 hours of boarding their flight. The results of the negative test must be presented at the airport. 
Only those who have recovered from COVID-19 within the last three months no longer have to take a PCR test but can present the results of their positive test at the airport. 
PCR tests are the only kind of test acceptable for travel into Israel. Rapid antigen tests do not apply. 
Travelers are also asked to fill out an online health form within 24 hours of their scheduled departure to Israel. 
Arrivals must take another PCR test at the airport as well.


Tags travel Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
