COVID-19: MKs volunteer to present Green Pass to enter Knesset

Knesset members from across the political spectrum promised on Wednesday to voluntarily present a Green Pass to enter the Knesset, even though they are not obligated to do so by law.

MKs faced criticism for voting to limit workplaces with coronavirus regulations but not applying the rules to themselves. The Green Pass is required for non-MKs in the building, as well as for teachers and other state employees, but MKs do not need the pass, because they have immunity.

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy presented his own Green Pass and asked MKs to volunteer to do the same. But he said would not obligate any MK to do so.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

"MKs must be allowed to go anywhere unconditionally, and that is an important democratic principle," Levy said. "They are not disconnected from the people. They are representing the people."

A woman shows her green passport at the Khan theater in Jerusalem on February 23, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Coalition chairwoman Idit Silman, who heads the Knesset Health Committee, also started an initiative to sign up every coalition MK on an open Google document with their Green Pass. But the effort was marred by MKs from United Torah Judaism, who sent it to their constituency, who added curses and destroyed the document.

The Yesh Atid, Yisrael Beytenu and Yamina factions decided to voluntarily join the effort and will all present their passes.

At least 21 current MKs and ministers have endured COVID-19.