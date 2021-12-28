The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Why Bennett's ministers aren't on board with him - analysis

The rise of the omicron variant has highlighted Bennett's difficulties not only in getting the public to listen to him but also the ministers in his cabinet.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2021 21:06

Updated: DECEMBER 28, 2021 21:25
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Affairs minister Yair Lapid, Israeli minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli minister of Jutsice Gideon Saar seen during a plenum session and a vote on the state budget at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, on November 3, 2021 (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Affairs minister Yair Lapid, Israeli minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli minister of Jutsice Gideon Saar seen during a plenum session and a vote on the state budget at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, on November 3, 2021
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Like other new leaders around the world, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett rode the corona wave to the Prime Minister’s Office.
His professional criticism of the policies of his predecessor, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, made him look ready for the premiership. The book that he wrote on how to defeat the corona conveyed the message to the public that he could be the savior who protects Israel from the pandemic and prevents the loss of countless jobs.
But the rise of the omicron variant has highlighted Bennett’s difficulties not only in getting the public to listen to him, but also the ministers in his cabinet. With the public, the data on the low vaccination rates of children indicates that his repeated pleading has not persuaded a large percentage of parents.
With the ministers, there has been no crisis that could topple Bennett’s government. But one minister after another has been showing Bennett disrespect.
There was Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu), who initially downplayed the new variant and compared it to the flu, exactly when Bennett was trying to ring alarm bells and motivate the public to take action. Liberman’s motivation was that he is the one who pays the bills, and he has since walked back the flu comparison, but the damage has already been done.
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman at Tuesday's Maariv Conference. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman at Tuesday's Maariv Conference. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Economy Minister Orna Barbivay stopped Bennett’s plan for requiring the Green Pass to enter all but the most urgent stores in shopping malls. Her Yesh Atid colleague, Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov, has slammed his policies that have caused irrevocable harm to the tourism industry.
Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope) has had a tough time answering charges that she has sabotaged the vaccination efforts in schools. Bennett admitted in an interview with Good Morning Israel host Effi Triger on Army Radio that he investigated whether she hid data from him and the public.
Channel 12 reported on two separate arguments with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) on Tuesday night. Horowitz reportedly threatened a coalition crisis if his ministry will have to continue paying for every aspect of the fight against corona. He also bickered with Bennett over specific vaccination goals.
Even his close ally, Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, convened a mass rally of his Yesh Atid party’s activists shortly after Bennett pleaded not to attend large events.
Netanyahu mocked these disputes in his speech following Bennett’s address to the Knesset on Monday.
“In this fraudulent government, even Bennett doesn’t believe Bennett,” Netanyahu said.
So why are Bennett’s ministers not listening to him?
One answer is the decentralized structure of the government, built with two blocs given an equal say.
Each party leader was given his own fiefdom, and that made each minister fight to defend his turf.
Another reason is that Bennett has changed his mind over and over again on corona-related decisions. The most blatant was when he told Israelis not to go abroad, and then briefly downplayed the variant after his wife and children flew out of the country.
The final explanation of why Bennett has had challenges getting his ministers on board is that he is not Netanyahu.
A former Likud minister said this week that all of his colleagues saw Netanyahu as head and shoulders above him, so defying him publicly was never an option. Bennett is only 49 and does not have Netanyahu’s 35 years of political experience.
Bennett’s term is set to end in August of 2023, and he is unlikely to be prime minister again after that.
Those are reasons why the prime minister who came to power riding the wave of corona is now struggling to get his ministers to swim after him.


Tags Knesset Naftali Bennett government
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Golan development vital for region - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Archbishop of Canterbury falls for anti-Israel lies - comment

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Omer Bar Lev faces the storm over tweet on settler violence - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern

A different kind of New Year's message - comment

 By MICAH HALPERN
Angel Mas

Importance of Jewish activism against antisemitism in diaspora - opinion

 By ANGEL MAS
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
4

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
5

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by