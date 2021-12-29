The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Knesset advances campaign fundraising limit to avoid US model

Likud splits over anti-Barkat bill meant to limit donations.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2021 19:36
Likud MK Nir Barkat addresses a Kohelet Policy Forum event, February 12, 2020. (photo credit: MICHAL FATTAL/KOHELET POLICY FORUM)
Likud MK Nir Barkat addresses a Kohelet Policy Forum event, February 12, 2020.
(photo credit: MICHAL FATTAL/KOHELET POLICY FORUM)
The Knesset plenum voted 64-17 to advance the so-called “anti-Barkat bill,” which would limit an elected official and his family to donations of NIS 100,000 a year for political activity when no elections are taking place.
The bill is seen as an attempt to harm the candidacy of the Knesset’s only billionaire, MK Nir Barkat, who intends to run for Likud leader whenever opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu will not be a candidate. The bill’s sponsor, MK Sharren Haskel, said the advantages billionaire politicians enjoy in the United States made the bill more urgent.
“We see what’s happening in America,” Haskel said.
An identical bill proposed by Likud MK David Amsalem was easily defeated despite passing in the Ministerial Committee on Legislation on Sunday. Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid appealed the vote in the committee, making the coalition no longer obligated to support it. Lapid cited Amsalem’s “violent discourse” in the appeal.
In bad news for Barkat, only two Likud MKs joined him in voting against Amsalem’s version of the bill: Tzachi Hanegbi and Miki Zohar, who said he opposes all personal legislation regardless of the target. There were 13 Likud MKs who voted in favor, while MK Yoav Kisch abstained on the bill, on which MKs were not obligated by faction discipline.
MK DAVID AMSALEM addresses the Knesset plenum during a debate last month. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK DAVID AMSALEM addresses the Knesset plenum during a debate last month. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Barkat said the heads of the coalition pushed the bill because they fear his support. He vowed to not let them harm unity in the Likud.
Earlier in a stormy debate on a bill related to conversion, Yisrael Beytenu MK Yulia Malinovsky accused haredim (ultra-Orthodox) of ignorance, stupidity and racism. United Torah Judaism MK Meir Porush countered by calling Malinovsky a drunkard.


Tags Knesset nir barkat israeli politics David Amsalem
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Golan development vital for region - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Jews: Chosen to soar, not sneer - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Andrea Samuels

When the unthinkable happens - opinion

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Oded Revivi

Israel belongs to the Jews - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Dan Perry

An astounding 2021 for Israeli tech could bring pivot - opinion

 By DAN PERRY
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
4

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
5

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by