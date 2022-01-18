The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett: Only Iran deal acceptable to Israel is no nuclear weapon program

“I don't see any rationale why it makes sense for the free world to sign a deal that would give them money, and at the same time allow them to continue,” the prime minister said.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JANUARY 18, 2022 14:20

Updated: JANUARY 18, 2022 15:01
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a press conference on January 11, 2022 (photo credit: NOAM RIVKIN-PANTON/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a press conference on January 11, 2022
(photo credit: NOAM RIVKIN-PANTON/FLASH90)
An Iran deal acceptable to Israel would not allow the Islamic Republic to enrich uranium at high levels, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a video conference with the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.
Asked what kind of agreement between world powers and Iran would be one Israel approves of, Bennett responded: “Effectively, that Iran has to give up its nuclear weapon program.”
“Why would anyone legitimize their right to enrich uranium at a massive capacity?” Bennett asked. “They are now enriching at 60% grade, in these huge factories. Why are they doing it? You don’t need 60% [enriched] uranium for anything but a nuclear weapon.”
Bennett’s remarks come as the P5+1 negotiate with Iran to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, which restricted Tehran’s uranium enrichment to 3.67% and cut almost all of its stockpile of enriched uranium. The US and E3 – France, Germany and the UK – have questioned how seriously Iran is taking the talks, saying that they are moving too slowly and that there is only a matter of weeks for the 2015 agreement to still be relevant.
The prime minister pointed to the Iranian nuclear archive that the Mossad smuggled into Israel in 2018 as evidence that “these guys are trying to develop a nuclear weapon.”
A sign is pictured at the Congress Center ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2020. (credit: REUTERS)A sign is pictured at the Congress Center ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2020. (credit: REUTERS)
“I don't see any rationale why it makes sense for the free world to sign a deal that would give them money, and at the same time allow them to continue” enriching uranium at high levels, Bennett said.
Bennett warned against lifting sanctions on Iran, saying that would bring “terror on steroids.”
“Everything we're seeing will be doubled and tripled because they'll be much stronger,” he said.
The prime minister returned to his metaphor of Iran as an octopus, with its head safe in Tehran while it stretches its arms across the Middle East to commit acts of terror and destabilize the region, in places like Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Gaza.
Bennett called on “decent countries, the free world to call Iran out on what it is doing. They are the source of terror in the Middle East and we have to fight back.”
The prime minister also spoke in praise of the Abraham Accords and said he hopes to establish more ties for Israel in the region.
“We have a common foe in the region, that’s Iran, and we need [to work with] countries that want to fight radical Islam,” he said.
In addition, Abraham Accords countries “are coming to see Israel as an anchor of stability in a very tumultuous region not only in a security sense but also in our economy,” Bennett stated.
Bennett cited his meetings with Jordan’s King Abdullah and Egyptian President Abdel Fatah a-Sisi as part of his outreach to the region, and said he wants to “inject more content into these relationships.”  
When it comes to the Palestinians, Israel has made moves to improve the quality of life, including increasing the number of permits to work in Israel and greater integration into the hi-tech sector, Bennett said.
“My first policy is to improve quality of life for everyone here,” he stated. “I believe that business, the economy and jobs is the most sustainable way to bring stability.”
However, Bennett said, “we have to be cognizant of the fact that there is a meaningful terror threat from the Palestinians to Israel that we have seen time and again, even in the past few weeks.
“I want to be very clear about that,” he added. “I won't do anything that can threaten Israel's security or weaken our ability to defend ourselves by ourselves. Ultimately, the Palestinians have a big choice to make whether want to go down the path of terror or peace and prosperity...We here are very positive about prosperity and people-to-people peace.”


