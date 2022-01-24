The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Netanyahu's rejected plea deal is a lost opportunity - comment

Just like while he was prime minister, Netanyahu is apparently unable to think rationally when it comes to his trial and the sense that he is a victim of persecution.

By DAVID BRINN
Published: JANUARY 24, 2022 20:44

Updated: JANUARY 24, 2022 21:12
Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu at his party faction meeting, December 13, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu at his party faction meeting, December 13, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The potential plea deal being touted for the past couple of weeks – which would have seen former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu avoid prison time but prevent him from remaining in politics for the next seven years – was apparently too much for him to stomach.

Netanyahu and his family are either so sure that he will be acquitted of all charges for which he is standing trial or convinced that Israel will not be able to survive without his leadership skills that they are willing to endure years of a laborious trial that most legal experts believe will end in a conviction.

The plea deal that had apparently been formulated would have seen both sides declare a victory of sorts. Netanyahu would have walked away a free man, with the future open to cement his legacy as a statesman and fierce defender of Israel. And the state would have placed the moral-turpitude status on him, an admission that he in essence was guilty of legal infractions.

But Netanyahu is still apparently unable to think rationally when it comes to his trial and the sense that he is a victim of persecution – just like while he was prime minister. His video message Monday night about the outpouring of support that has engulfed him since the news broke about the potential plea deal ignores the support the deal was met with across the Left/Right canyon.

The plea deal would have enabled the country to move past the trauma of having a former prime minister on trial and of that individual continuing to be a divisive figure in national politics. It would also have spared the country the humiliation of watching yet another Israeli leader possibly arriving at the gates of a prison to begin his sentence.

But all signs point to the deal being dead – whether due to ego, pride or stubbornness.

Netanyahu has decided to drag the trial on – and in the process, he’s going to drag us along with it. It’s a wasted opportunity to end this saga once and for all and return to the vital issues the country faces.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Politics Trial
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Amid Omicron, Israel must move beyond COVID-19 Green Pass - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The pros and cons of Netanyahu’s plea bargain - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joel C. Rosenberg

Israel should help Saudi Arabia's defense in exchange for peace - opinion

 By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Colleyville sounds the siren for the Knesset on danger of antisemitism - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Avidan Freedman

A different take on the NSO Group affair - opinion

 By AVIDAN FREEDMAN
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.
4

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
5

COVID-19: New daily infections record of 65,259 in Israel

Israelis, some wearing masks, are seen walking in Jerusalem's Machane Yehuda market on January 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]ost.com
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by