Netanyahu rejects plea deal with clause that would ban him from politics

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday rejected a plea deal that would ban him from politics for the next seven years.

The moral turpitude clause that the prosecution insisted on in his public corruption cases would have prevented Netanyahu from running for public office for seven years (following what was expected to be a sentence of community service).

Although his lawyers had been urging him to take a deal in which he would avoid jail time, Netanyahu, in his first public comments on the issue, rejected media reports that he had agreed to the clause that would ban him from public office.

'In recent days there have been false reports as if I accepted the moral turpitude clause," Netanyahu said in the video. "This is simply not true."

He went on to say that the outpour of public support had moved him and that he would continue leading the Likud and the right-wing camp in Israel.

Although the former prime minister could always change his mind, the public video announcement that he will continue leading the Likud and would not accept the moral turpitude clause seemed to end the possibility of a deal before Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit steps down on February 1.

Legal sources have said that Mandelblit would not agree to a deal without the moral turpitude clause.

The country has been rife with daily reports for nearly two weeks since news of secret informal talks between the sides broke headlines.

However, based on Netanyahu's video statement, it seems he was only on board with an Arye Deri-style deal, in which he would resign temporarily from the Knesset, but would retain all of his power in the Likud (Deri resigned from the Knesset on Sunday but still controls Shas) and would be able to run for the next Knesset.