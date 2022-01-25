Army should've arrested Huwara rioters, Knesset Law Committee chair said

The army should have arrested the Israelis who rioted against Palestinians in the West Bank town of Huwara, Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman MK Gilad Kariv (Labor) asked during a meeting on settler violence on Tuesday.

“What does the army do when it encounters violence?” Kariv asked an IDF representative at the meeting.

He had called the meeting in light of a number of high-profile incidents of settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

This includes an incident in which settlers last Friday attacked left-wing activists and Palestinians near the village of Burin, torching one of their vehicles and beating them with clubs and shovels.

On Monday settlers in a convoy on its way to the Yitzhar settlement rioted on Route 60 in Huwara, stoning stores and Palestinians, injuring three.

The scene where Israeli settlers attacked the cars and stores of Palestinians in the town of Huwara near Nablus, January 24, 2021. (credit: HUWARA REGIONAL COUNCIL)

Both incidents were caught on highly publicized videos. In the Huwara videos, one could see soldiers on the scene.

No arrests were made, even though, soldiers have the power to arrest suspects and transfer them to police which has oversight on violent settler attacks against Palestinians.

“We have photos yesterday from Huwara of violent actions by Israeli citizens when the army was there,” Kariv said.

“At that moment soldiers were supposed to execute detentions and call the police,” Kariv said.

He explained that he considered that one of the keys to halting the phenomenon of Jewish extremist violence against Palestinians, was the actions of the army which are often the first responders to such incidents.

Left-wing Israeli organizations have long complained that soldiers are present during such incidents but take insufficient action and do not execute arrests.

Kariv appeared to concur. “We are troubled by the fact that even when there are blue or green forces at the scene there are no mentions and no arrests,” he said.

He asked both a representative from the police and Judea and Samaria Attorney-General Col. Asem Hamed for data on how many times detentions occurred in such situations, but neither Hamed or the police had such data with them.

Kariv said he would formally request such data and hold another meeting.