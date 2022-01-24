The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli settlers attack Palestinians, stores in West Bank’s Huwara – report

NGO Yesh Din claimed that the attack, which left three Palestinians injured, was in full view of the army.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 24, 2022 20:17

Updated: JANUARY 24, 2022 20:38
The scene where Israeli settlers attacked the cars and stores of Palestinians in the town of Huwara near Nablus, January 24, 2021. (photo credit: HUWARA REGIONAL COUNCIL)
The scene where Israeli settlers attacked the cars and stores of Palestinians in the town of Huwara near Nablus, January 24, 2021.
(photo credit: HUWARA REGIONAL COUNCIL)

Settlers vandalized stores, homes and vehicles along Route 60 in the West Bank Palestinian town of Huwara in a violent attack that left three Palestinians injured, the Israeli left-wing group Yesh Din reported on Monday night.

It provided photographs of the vandalized cars and vehicles.

The NGO charged that the attack occurred in full view of the army, which often heavily patrols that section of Route 60, a road heavily used by both Israeli and Palestinian vehicles.

Anyone traveling in the area must use that road, which goes straight through the town and is flanked with stores and shops in that section of the route.

Yesh Din said that the group of settlers arrived in a convoy of cars accompanied by the IDF, from the direction of the Tapuah junction, and that the convoy played loud music.

Scenes from the vandalism caused by Israeli settlers on Palestinians cars and shops in the town of Huwara near Nablus, January 24, 2021. (credit: HUWARA REGIONAL COUNCIL)Scenes from the vandalism caused by Israeli settlers on Palestinians cars and shops in the town of Huwara near Nablus, January 24, 2021. (credit: HUWARA REGIONAL COUNCIL)

The convoy stopped in Huwara, which is near Nablus. Those in the vehicles threw stones at Palestinian cars, stores and homes, shattering windows.

“In broad daylight, under the guise of protection from the soldiers, a convoy of settlers is conducting a pogrom against the Palestinians,” Yesh Din executive director Lior Amihai charged.

The event comes just days after settlers attacked left-wing activists in the same region of the West Bank, beating them with clubs and shovels and torching one of their vehicles.



