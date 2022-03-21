West Bank settler housing starts up 96%, but planning frozen

Housing starts in West Bank settlements increased by 96% in the last year, as 14 settler leaders canceled a Monday meeting with Defense Minister Benny Gantz to protest a de facto planning freeze.

Ground was broken for 2,526 new settler homes in 2021 compared with 1,286 such starts the previous year, according to date published by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Sunday.

The data showed that work has begun on more new settlement homes in the first year of US Joe Biden's presidency than in any single year under former US President Donald Trump's tenure.

The spike also comes after such construction had plummeted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. New settler housing starts were particularly high in the last quarter of 2021, when ground was broken on 960 new homes. It's the highest number in a single quarter period since 2016.

There was also a 16% in the number of completed homes in West Bank settlements in 2021. Some 2,092 settler homes were finished compared with 1,802 such homes in 2020.

The increase in housing comes amid a 70% decrease in the Civil Administration's advancement of plans for new settler housing.

Plans for 12,159 new settler homes were advanced in 2020 compared to the advancement of plans for 3, new units in 2021, according to the left-wing group Peace Now.

The Civil Administration's Higher Planing Council scheduled to advance such housing four times a year, has met less frequently, convening for the last time in October 2021. No date has been set for a new meeting.

Fourteen settler leaders canceled a Monday meeting with Gantz, noting they would only speak with him once a date for the Higher Planing Council was set.

"For the past years the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria has held meetings every three months so that it was possible to work in an orderly manner," the settlers leaders said in a statement to the media issued Sunday night.

Coalition agreements signed on the eve of the government's formation set out terms to continue the status quo on political issues and government policy in relation to the continuation of settler construction, the settler leader said.

Despite this, unfortunately in the past year there was only one Higher Planning Council meeting, in which some of the approved plans were not published, the settler leaders said.

They told Gantz, "as long as no date is published for the Higher Planning Council meeting, we see no point in holding a meeting with you." They added, "if a date is obtained, we will be happy to attend."

Efrat Council head Oded Reviv said he planned to meet with Gantz and called on his counterparts to join him.

"Boycotting the Gantz meeting won't advance the settlements, not even by a stone," Revivi said.

Gantz is the Defense Minister and there are security issues and other important matters to discuss with him, Revivi said.

Israel is under pressure from the United States not to advance plans for settlement construction.