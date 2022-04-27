Bennett family to pay for its own food after public uproar

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s family will pay for its own food, he said on Wednesday, following a public uproar over the amount it paid for delivered meals.

"Although our behavior was in accordance with the rules, I am aware of the feeling created in the public," Bennett said. "Therefore, I announced to the staff of my office that from now on, all of my family's food expenses will be paid from my personal account."

Bennett, who sold two hi-tech companies for over $250 million, said that he is "not in this job for money or respect, but to serve the citizens of Israel with all my might, and that is what I'll continue to do."

The Prime Minister's statement comes days after reports that he spent NIS 87,700 (nearly $27,000) of taxpayer money per month on the delivery of takeout meals, cleaning and workers at his private home in Ra’anana, where he and his family live, as opposed to the prime minister’s official residence in Jerusalem.

Bennett’s office responded that former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu spent far more - NIS 280,000 ($86,000) per month – on the Prime Minister’s Residence and on his personal home in Caesarea.

Critics have said that Bennett’s decision to reside in Ra’anana has cost millions of shekels, while Bennett himself has said that the Shin Bet asked him not to move into the Jerusalem residence so that it can improve security there.

The Shin Bet has released a rare statement that its costs to cover Bennett’s security in Ra’anana are similar to the outlay for previous prime ministers.