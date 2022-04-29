Controversial right-wing MK Itamar Ben-Gvir received threatening messages over social media, containing pictures of rifle bullets with the caption reading "We will kill you and your family."

The message was sent to Ben-Gvir over Facebook, with the MK calling on Knesset security and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) to investigate the threat.

"Left-wing politicians do not condemn threats against right-wingers, and only when there are threats against the lives of left-wingers do they wake up," noted Ben-Gvir, who heads the right-wing Otzma Yehudit Party.

"I call on politicians from the Left and Shin Bet officials to stop the incitement against me.

"Words can kill and there is no difference between threats on the Left and threats on the Right," he said.

MK ITAMAR BEN-GVIR addresses the Knesset plenum as Ra’am (United Arab List) Party leader Mansour Abbas presides during a session in November. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

This is not the first time the right-wing politician has been the victim of threats, and he had previously petitioned the Knesset for extra security.

However, he is also not the only lawmaker to recently receive threatening messages.

Just this past week, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his family received threatening letters.

Most recently, a letter containing a bullet was sent to the prime minister's son, Yoni Bennett.

The threats led to a series of condemnations in the political system, led by the prime minister and his son.

“Political conflict, no matter how profound, should not reach violence, bullying and death threats,” Bennett tweeted. “We need to do everything, as leaders and as citizens whose future and the future of their children are in this country, so that such phenomena simply do not happen.”

The prime minister’s son, Yoni, to whom the letter was allegedly personally addressed, also condemned the incident on social media. “It’s so sad that things like this happen because of incitement,” he said.

On Thursday, an IDF soldier was detained by Military Police after he threatened Bennett on social media, according to KAN news.

Walla contributed to this report.