Eli Yishai: I didn't know there were unsafe structures on Meron

Former interior minister Eli Yishai testified before the Mount Meron state commission of inquiry on Tuesday, saying, “I didn't know there were unsafe structures on Meron.”

Yishai’s testimony started a new round of the inquiry in which a number of other politicians including former public security minister Amir Ohana and former interior minister Arye Deri are also expected to testify in the coming weeks.

Although Yishai said that he had tried to make changes and reforms to the situation, the factual record shows that he did not approve any new plan.

When questioned about this, he said that he did not approve new plans because those professionals deeply involved in the Meron issue opposed some of the changes that he wanted.

To date, much of the blame has fallen on some extreme hassidic sects that were operating parts of the mountain in a very informal manner.

A SIGN warns of construction work at the Meron site for the coming week’s Lag Ba’omer celebrations, in this photo taken last month. Guardians of the site assure us that the new rules and the essential ‘missing’ construction has been completed. (credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

The Religious Affairs Ministry was blamed as well, for allowing itself to be heavily influenced by these sects.

Engineers who gave the paths, bridges and structures on the mountain a “clean bill of health” even though they were unsafe have also been criticized.

There also has been significant infighting and pointing of fingers among the top echelon of the police.

On April 11, Israel Police chief Insp.-Gen. Kobi Shabtai attempted to shift responsibility for the tragedy onto the head of the police’s Northern District, Asst.-Ch. Shimon Lavi, as well as on former police operations commander Amnon Alkalay, who is a fierce critic of Shabtai.

Alkalay said that despite senior police officers’ recommendation to restrict the crowd at each bonfire, Shabtai had rejected the idea outright.

“[Shabtai] said: ‘Either the mountain is completely open or closed,’” Alkalay said. “I warned them to prepare for a multi-casualty incident.” He added that during the preparatory meeting for the incident, “the chief said: ‘If there is a commission of inquiry, you can put it on me.’”

Shabtai denied the validity of Alkalay’s testimony.

Former public security minister Amir Ohana and Shas chief Arye Deri were the most involved at the time, with Ohana famously taking responsibility but saying that “responsibility does not mean guilt.”

Lavi, on the other hand, said that he took general responsibility since he was the commander on the ground and of the district where the tragedy took place.

Lavi, Shabtai and many other officials have blamed the political echelon for pressuring them into allowing far too many visitors onto the mountain than what was safe.

According to Shabtai, the decision on the format of the restrictions was transferred to the political echelon, since “it is not the police who are authorized to decide whether there will be restrictions.”

All the officials complained that politicians had been afraid to confront the hassidic sects controlling parts of the mountain, as well as the United Torah Judaism and Shas parties, which have pushed heavily to roll back any restrictions on the number of participants.