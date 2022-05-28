Private bulldozer allegedly headed for Homesh stopped by police

Plainclothed Israel Police officers arrested on Saturday the driver of a truck in Rosh Ha'ayin that was carrying a bulldozer rented by left-wing NGO Peace Now on suspicion that it was headed for the settlement of Homesh, the organization said.

Earlier this week, Peace Now threatened that it would raze Homesh with a bulldozer if the state failed to do so, since it claimed that the state was intentionally refraining from enforcing the Disengagement Law, which prohibits Israelis from settling in the town.

"Policemen acting without authority are arresting law-abiding citizens based on invented laws that exist in their imagination. Instead of evacuating the group of violent criminals from Homesh, the government, military and police are guarding it in a discriminatory way." Peace Now

Israel Police arrest left-wing protester

The police also arrested left-wing activist Yishai Hadas and the bulldozer's owner. The officers said that Peace Now's actions were a violation of a directive issued by OC Central Command Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fuchs that prevented them from approaching Homesh. According to Peace Now, the policemen said that they were operating on the Attorney-General's orders, but failed to procure a warrant.

Homesh was evacuated and razed during the 2005 disengagement from Gush Katif, along with four settlements in Northern Samaria.

Left-wing activist Yishai Hadas is arrested by police after allegedly plotting to raze Homesh with a rented bulldozer, on May 28, 2022. (credit: PEACE NOW)

"The day in which the state defends law-breaking criminals and heckles law-abiding citizens is a sad day for the State of Israel and for our democracy," Peace Now concluded. "These terrible days, in which a small, violent, messianic group is holding the Israeli government hostage, must stop."

The organization argued that the prohibition to go to Homesh did not apply unless one reaches the perimeter of the settlement, and that a preemptive arrest in Rosh Ha'ayin based on future intentions is illegal.

בעוד שלמתנחבלים מאפשרים לעשות ככל העולה על רוחם (לרבות פוגרומים בפלסטינים, הכאה ודריסת חיילים בחומש), פעילי שלום נעצרים בברוטליות בתירוץ של הפרת "חוק ההתנתקות".אין צדק, אין חוק - רק אפרטהייד. pic.twitter.com/90zLo4IUob — Ofer Cassif עופר כסיף (@ofercass) May 28, 2022

During Passover, on April 19, some 15,000 right-wing activists marched to Homesh. While IDF officers initially warned that they would not secure that march due to its illegal nature, they eventually did provide security.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said at the time that "the thousands who came here today, did so to give a message to the government. Don't touch Homesh. The IDF must stop with the evictions and the checkpoints," he said at the time, adding that the "nation is with Homesh" and pledged "we will rebuild it" along with the settlement of Sa-Nur which was also destroyed in 2005.

A bill proposed by the opposition to repeal the Disengagement Law was struck down in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday.

The left-wing NGO Yesh Din petitioned the High Court in 2019 regarding the state's failure to evacuate it. The state's answer to the petition is expected on Sunday and might be the death blow to the teetering coalition, as right-wing coalition MKs and ministers strongly oppose the evacuation, while left-wing MKs and ministers see it as crucial.

"During preemptive operations and in light of the actual fear of harm to public safety and violent clashes, the police arrested three suspects who were intending to disrupt public order, violate the Disengagement Law and damage property." Statement by the Israel Police's Judea and Samaria District

The Israel Police's Judea and Samaria District said in response:

"Since the early morning hours, police and security forces are preparing for an illegal demonstration that is scheduled to occur in the town Homesh.

"The police stresses that it will continue to allow any person to actualize their freedom of expression and protest according to law and while maintaining public order and the safety of the protesters."