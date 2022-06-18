The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Orbach still deliberating whether to leave coalition - Liberman

MK Nir Orbach has not yet made a final decision whether to leave the coalition, and if he remains others will follow suit, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman said in a Beersheba event.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 18, 2022 14:34

Updated: JUNE 18, 2022 14:47
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Teetering MK Nir Orbach (Yamina) has not yet made a final decision whether to leave the coalition, and if he decides to remain others will follow suit, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman said in a Beersheba event on Saturday. Liberman added that he will speak to Orbach on Sunday and do every thing in his power to prevent elections.

He also said that it was not clear why the "Joint List is part of the Israeli Knesset and not part of the parliament in Ramallah." 

Liberman spoke at a "Shabbatarbut" event about the Arab opposition party and other issues, such as the growing threat of the Knesset's dissolution and another election.

"Elections mean more polarization, more trading blows and accusations on the political field. It is a paralysis of the entire system. To enter an election is simply irresponsible. I at least am doing and intend to do all I can in order to prevent elections," Liberman said. 

"Elections mean more polarization, more trading blows and accusations on the political field. It is a paralysis of the entire system. To enter an election is simply irresponsible. I at least am doing and intend to do all I can in order to prevent elections."

Finance minister Avigdor Liberman

"All of the heads of the coalition's parties need to instill order. The coalition lost a number of votes this week even though we had a majority within the [Knesset] building. MKs simply did not come to vote and this sends out a bad message.

"In my opinion all is not lost," he added. 

‘HOW CAN it be a destruction if you have a functioning government?’: Joint List heads Ahmad Tibi (R) and Ayman Odeh at the Knesset, May 30. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) ‘HOW CAN it be a destruction if you have a functioning government?’: Joint List heads Ahmad Tibi (R) and Ayman Odeh at the Knesset, May 30. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Liberman argued that former prime minister and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu was weak in his fight against Hamas in Gaza, and while the current government is not assassinating Hamas' leaders it is responding harshly. He also blamed Netanyahu of trying to turn Israel into a "monarchy." 

When asked whether the Bennett government would accept help from the Joint List's MKs, Liberman said that "Ahmed Tibi is a Palestinian and all he cares about are Palestinian issues. He receives orders from Ramallah, I don't understand why the Joint List are members of the Israeli Knesset and not the parliament in Ramallah."



