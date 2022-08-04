Netanyahu denies he surprised Trump, Kushner with annexation bid

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu denied that his plans to annex parts of the West Bank were not coordinated with the Trump administration, as argued by a former senior adviser to the president Jared Kushner in an excerpt from his upcoming memoir.

“The allegation that Prime Minister Netanyahu surprised Jared Kushner and [former] president [Donald] Trump by announcing Israel’s intention to apply Israeli law to the 30 percent of Judea and Samaria envisioned in the Trump plan as sovereign Israeli territory is completely false,” a spokesperson for Netanyahu said on Thursday.

Immediately after the Trump administration presented its "Vision for Peace" in January 2020, Netanyahu said he would bring the extension of Israeli sovereignty to parts of the West Bank to a cabinet vote the following week. Then-ambassador to Israel David Friedman told the press that Israel can start work towards annexation the moment it completes its internal process.

Kushner wrote in Breaking History: A White House Memoir that he and Trump were surprised by those statements: "As it turned out, Friedman had assured Bibi that he would get the White House to support annexation more immediately. He had not conveyed this to me or anyone on my team."

In Friedman’s book, Sledgehammer, released earlier this year, the ambassador similarly wrote that he did not know that "Bibi is annexing the freaking Jordan Valley today," as he recalled Kushner putting it. When the three held a "difficult and unpleasant meeting," soon after, Kushner said he thought the process of mapping out the areas to be annexed would take some time; Netanyahu said no further mapping was necessary for the Jordan Valley. Kushner said "we never discussed that," and Friedman wrote that "everyone was telling the truth."

Former senior advisor to ex US president Donald Trump, Jared Kusner, his wife Ivanka Trump and head of Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu at an event celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords, in the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on October 11, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Netanyahu's response

Netanyahu, however, said that he and Trump exchanged letters on the day before the ceremony unveiling the Trump peace plan.

“President Trump’s letter made clear that the US would support Israel’s declaration of sovereignty over this territory and Prime Minister Netanyahu’s letter made clear that Israel would move forward with a declaration regarding sovereignty ‘in the coming days,’” Netanyahu’s spokesman said.

The former prime minister went to Washington to accept the Trump peace plan “on the basis of these understandings, painstakingly negotiated over several months,” his spokesman said.

Netanyahu’s office would not provide copies of the letters to The Jerusalem Post.

However, the statement quoted from Trump’s speech at the presentation in the White House, in which the president said: “We will form a joint committee with Israel to convert the conceptual map into a more detailed and calibrated rendering so that recognition can be immediately achieved.”

Trump further said: “The United States will recognize Israeli sovereignty over the territory that my vision provides to be part of the State of Israel. Very important.”

“Thus, the charge that Prime Minister Netanyahu surprised the President and his staff with an uncoordinated announcement on moving forward with sovereignty, and that such an announcement subverted the peace plan, is utterly baseless,” Netanyahu’s spokesman stated.

The day of the Trump peace plan announcement was a very busy one for the administration, which may have contributed to the misunderstandings. The Dow Jones dropped 450 points over COVID-19 restrictions outside the US and then national security adviser Robert O'Brien told Trump that the pandemic will be "the biggest national security threat you face in your presidency."

The Senate was in the middle of impeaching the president and the manuscript of former national security adviser John Bolton's book leaked with relevant details.

Yet the tensions between the Trump administration and Netanyahu over the annexation issue continued in the ensuing months, in Kushner’s retelling, because Washington sought to exact concessions for the Palestinians from Jerusalem and Netanyahu would not give them. Friedman wrote that Netanyahu was willing to commit to no Israeli construction outside of the areas in the West Bank that the Trump plan earmarked for Israeli sovereignty; Kushner made no mention of that agreement.

Kushner and others were so concerned Netanyahu would proceed with annexation unilaterally, that they conveyed to the prime minister that if he did so, "there was no guarantee that our administration would block the international sanctions against Israel that might follow."

Netanyahu eventually agreed to back down from annexation when the United Arab Emirates normalized relations with Israel.