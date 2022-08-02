The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Kushner: Trump admin threatened to allow sanctions if Israel annexed parts of West Bank

"[Benjamin Netanyahu] risked near-unanimous condemnation at the United Nations," wrote Kushner.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: AUGUST 2, 2022 16:41

Updated: AUGUST 2, 2022 16:45
U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after Trump's address at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after Trump's address at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

 The Trump administration threatened not to block international sanctions on Israel if former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu unilaterally annexed parts of the West Bank, former White House senior advisor Jared Kushner wrote in his tell-all book set to be published later this month.

"With annexation, Bibi risked near-unanimous condemnation at the United Nations," Kushner wrote of the efforts to convince Netanyahu to make concessions to the Palestinians along with extending sovereignty. "And if he went forward unilaterally, there was no guarantee that our administration would block the international sanctions against Israel that might follow."

In June 2020, four months after the Trump administration presented its "Vision for Peace” between Israel and with the Palestinians, American and Israeli teams had prepared a detailed map of where Israel would extend its sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. Then-ambassador to Israel David Friedman sought former president Donald Trump’s approval to proceed, while Kushner felt that Netanyahu was not prepared to make sufficient concessions.

"If he went forward unilaterally, there was no guarantee that our administration would block the international sanctions against Israel that might follow."

Jared Kushner

Kushner recounted that in 2017, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas "assured me that if I could get a map out of Israel 'we will be flexible and everything else will be easy.'" However, Kushner did not think the map alone was enough, and said the administration was "struggling to convince Bibi [Netanyahu], a master negotiator, to agree to a compromise that would give tangible life improvements to the Palestinians."

Friedman and Kushner's account

In Friedman’s memoir Sledgehammer, released earlier this year, he said that he thought Netanyahu agreeing to a four-year period in which Israel refrain from any construction outside of the zones detailed on the map “was the essential peace to the puzzle.” Kushner did not mention that arrangement in the excerpt provided to The Jerusalem Post.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands with U.S. President Donald Trump after signing the Abraham Accords (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER) Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands with U.S. President Donald Trump after signing the Abraham Accords (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)

“I told Friedman that I wasn’t going to bring the annexation issue to the president unless we had a fair proposal that advanced our peace plan,” Kushner wrote.

Friedman and Kushner met with Trump, and the ambassador asked the president if he was ready to support annexation. Trump said he had done plenty for Israel and had other priorities, but was willing to hear the opinions of the others in the room.

Kushner said, "I thought we could do it in a way that minimized backlash from the Arab world, but we had to ensure that the Israelis made concessions to materially improve the lives of the Palestinian people."

At the end of the meeting, Trump told then-secretary of state Mike Pompeo to "do what you think is best." Pompeo and Friedman wanted to move forward and while Kushner felt "inner turmoil about the implications," they decided to move forward with annexation.

Friedman and then-special representative for international negotiations Avi Berkowitz told Netanyahu on June 25 that Israel could only annex areas with existing settlements, and in exchange, Palestinians would have greater civil control over some areas in which they lived. Two days later, Netanyahu refused.

"Our message resonated: Bibi wasn't getting annexation for free. Israel needed to give something in return," Kushner wrote. Trump would likely publicly speak out against annexation if Netanyahu did not compromise.

That was when Friedman made clear that Netanyahu was “hanging on a thread by Trump,” and “there was no guarantee that our administration would block the international sanctions against Israel that might follow” unilateral annexation, Kushner said.

Kushner's first foray 

Ironically, Kushner's first major plunge into the waters of international relations came when president-elect Trump's team tried to deal with the fallout of the Obama administration deciding not to block a UN resolution that was much less severe than sanctions.

Kushner called the Obama administration's decision not to block UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which stated that Israeli claims in the West Bank had "no legal validity" and were "a flagrant violation of international law," an "unprecedented abandonment of Israel" that would threaten future peace efforts.

In a chapter of his book focused mostly on Steve Bannon’s chaotic tenure as an adviser to Trump, Kushner described their intensive efforts to change the tide. Despite a 48-hour marathon of phone calls convincing other countries to change their votes, the resolution passed 14-0.

More excerpts of Kushner’s book will be released on JPost.com on Tuesday and Friday.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu United Nations sanctions Donald Trump Jared Kushner David Friedman
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
2

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
3

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh
4

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
5

Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by