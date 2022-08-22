Meretz, Religious Zionism primary elections coming up on Tuesday

The primary election for the left-wing Meretz and the right-wing Religious Zionism will be held on Tuesday throughout Israel. Meretz's 18,500 members will vote for both the party leader and its list to the Knesset, while Religious Zionism's 24,113 members will only vote for the Knesset list, as MK Bezalel Smotrich was not challenged for the party lead and will automatically occupy its first spot on the Knesset list.

The Religious Zionism primary election comes in the wake of Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben Gvir's announcement on August 15 that his party will run independently. The two factions ran together in the previous election along with the anti-LGBT Noam party, winning a combined six seats. A poll published by Ma'ariv on Friday found that if the elections were held today, Ben Gvir would win seven seats versus Smotrich's five.

All party lists must be handed in to the Central Election Committee by September 15 at 10:00 p.m.

The Religious Zionist vote will be held electronically via cellphone, with four stations set up for people who cannot or do not wish to vote remotely, in Jerusalem, Haifa, Beersheba and Petah Tikva.

Voters can choose up to eight out of the 16 candidates, with each choice counting as one vote.

MK Itamar Ben Gvir speaks during a press conference ahead of the upcoming elections, in Jerusalem, July 11, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

The candidates include current MKs Michal Woldiger, Ofir Sofer, Orit Struck and Simcha Rothman. Other standout names include Arnon Segal, Temple Mount activist and brother of Channel 12 journalist Amit Segal, and settler leader Tzvi Sukkot. Results are expected at 8:30 p.m.

Meretz

In the Meretz primary, voters will decide between two candidates for the party leadership, former Meretz leader and MK Zehava Galon and current Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan. The two held a heated race, with Golan accusing Galon of leading Meretz to a niche, elitist, irrelevant position, and Galon accusing her counterpart of using bully tactics and aiming to lead the party closer to the Center, where it does not belong. The two also noticeably do not agree on Meretz's definition as a Zionist party. Golan has argued that it is a party of the Zionist Left, while Galon has argued that is a party that is a home for Israelis – Zionists and non-Zionists alike. Polls taken so far have shown that the party will receive more votes with Galon as leader.

The Meretz primary will not be held remotely, and members will need to vote in one of 39 different voting stations. Along with choosing either Galon or Golan, voters must choose four names out of the 24 candidates for the party's Knesset list. These include current MKs Gaby Lasky, Mossi Raz, Michal Rozin and Ali Salalha, as well as current Health Minister and party leader Nitzan Horowitz. Other standout names include the head of Meretz's Board of Directors, Ori Zaki and Peace Now leader Yariv Oppenheimer.

Meretz so far has gained approximately four seats in the polls and at some points did not pass the electoral threshold. With Galon or Golan occupying the first spot, this means that possibly only three out of the other 23 candidates will become Knesset members.

Results are expected on Tuesday at 11:00 p.m.