The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Meretz, Religious Zionism primary elections coming up on Tuesday

The Religious Zionism primary election comes in the wake of Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben Gvir's announcement on August 15 that his party will run independently.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: AUGUST 22, 2022 16:18
Israelis cast their votes at a voting station in Jerusalem, during the Knesset Elections, on March 23, 2021 (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israelis cast their votes at a voting station in Jerusalem, during the Knesset Elections, on March 23, 2021
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The primary election for the left-wing Meretz and the right-wing Religious Zionism will be held on Tuesday throughout Israel. Meretz's 18,500 members will vote for both the party leader and its list to the Knesset, while Religious Zionism's 24,113 members will only vote for the Knesset list, as MK Bezalel Smotrich was not challenged for the party lead and will automatically occupy its first spot on the Knesset list.

The Religious Zionism primary election comes in the wake of Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben Gvir's announcement on August 15 that his party will run independently. The two factions ran together in the previous election along with the anti-LGBT Noam party, winning a combined six seats. A poll published by Ma'ariv on Friday found that if the elections were held today, Ben Gvir would win seven seats versus Smotrich's five.

All party lists must be handed in to the Central Election Committee by September 15 at 10:00 p.m.

The Religious Zionist vote will be held electronically via cellphone, with four stations set up for people who cannot or do not wish to vote remotely, in Jerusalem, Haifa, Beersheba and Petah Tikva.

Voters can choose up to eight out of the 16 candidates, with each choice counting as one vote.

MK Itamar Ben Gvir speaks during a press conference ahead of the upcoming elections, in Jerusalem, July 11, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90) MK Itamar Ben Gvir speaks during a press conference ahead of the upcoming elections, in Jerusalem, July 11, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

The candidates include current MKs Michal Woldiger, Ofir Sofer, Orit Struck and Simcha Rothman. Other standout names include Arnon Segal, Temple Mount activist and brother of Channel 12 journalist Amit Segal, and settler leader Tzvi Sukkot. Results are expected at 8:30 p.m.

Meretz

In the Meretz primary, voters will decide between two candidates for the party leadership, former Meretz leader and MK Zehava Galon and current Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan. The two held a heated race, with Golan accusing Galon of leading Meretz to a niche, elitist, irrelevant position, and Galon accusing her counterpart of using bully tactics and aiming to lead the party closer to the Center, where it does not belong. The two also noticeably do not agree on Meretz's definition as a Zionist party. Golan has argued that it is a party of the Zionist Left, while Galon has argued that is a party that is a home for Israelis – Zionists and non-Zionists alike. Polls taken so far have shown that the party will receive more votes with Galon as leader.

The Meretz primary will not be held remotely, and members will need to vote in one of 39 different voting stations. Along with choosing either Galon or Golan, voters must choose four names out of the 24 candidates for the party's Knesset list. These include current MKs Gaby Lasky, Mossi Raz, Michal Rozin and Ali Salalha, as well as current Health Minister and party leader Nitzan Horowitz. Other standout names include the head of Meretz's Board of Directors, Ori Zaki and Peace Now leader Yariv Oppenheimer.

Meretz so far has gained approximately four seats in the polls and at some points did not pass the electoral threshold. With Galon or Golan occupying the first spot, this means that possibly only three out of the other 23 candidates will become Knesset members.

Results are expected on Tuesday at 11:00 p.m.



Tags Meretz Israel Elections religious zionists Elections 2022
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
4

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
5

Trump letter authorized Israeli sovereignty in West Bank - exclusive

US President Donald Trump meets with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in March.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by