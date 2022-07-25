The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Religious Zionist Party launches campaign to attract Anglo voters

MK Simcha Rothman of the far-Right Religious Zionist Party is the face of the new English-speaking campaign which is aimed at trying to convince Anglos to join the party and vote in the primaries.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 25, 2022 13:09
Religious Zionist Party launch new campaign to attract Anglo party members, led by MK Simcha Rothman (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/YOUTUBE/MK SIMCHA ROTHMAN)
Religious Zionist Party launch new campaign to attract Anglo party members, led by MK Simcha Rothman
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/YOUTUBE/MK SIMCHA ROTHMAN)

The Religious Zionist party has launched a new campaign aimed at English speakers in Israel in an effort to gain new members ahead of the party primaries.

MK Simcha Rothman of the far-Right Religious Zionist Party is the face of the new English-speaking campaign which is aimed at trying to convince Anglos to join the party and vote in the primaries.

Sources in the party explained that by launching an Anglo campaign they are trying to reach many former supporters of Naftali Bennett. Bennett's Yamina party was very strong in Anglo communities in areas such as Gush Etzion and Jerusalem and now the Religious Zionist Party is trying to gain support in these circles in his place

"No one likes Israeli bureaucracy," Rothman said in the video. He quoted the World Bank, stating that "Israel ranks in the 35th place in ease of doing business." He added that "in Israel, you will spend 11 days opening a new business, 234 hours paying business taxes and 102 days connecting your business to electricity."

Rothman explained in the video that enlisting in the Religious Zionist party is "super easy, super simple, [there is] zero bureaucracy."

Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich is seen addressing the Knesset on July 5, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich is seen addressing the Knesset on July 5, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

He explained how any Israeli may join the party and vote in the upcoming primary elections, the first primaries that the party has ever held. Joining the party allows Israeli citizens to vote for a candidate of their choice. Enlisting in the party costs NIS 40 for individuals, NIS 70 for couples, and is free of charge for teenagers aged 17 to 18. 

The Religious Zionist Party primaries will take place on August 23rd and the voting process will be digital with the ability to vote online. Determining who will represent the party is the "most easy and significant way to impact the next Knesset," Rothman said.

Rothman was born into a family that immigrated to Israel from Cleveland in the early 20th century. 41-year-old Rothman is a lawyer who founded the Movement for Governability and Democracy in 2013. Prior to being elected to Knesset, he was considered a leading opinion maker in the conservative ecosystem in Israel. As such, he campaigned to allow the government to override the Supreme Court and supported immunity from prosecution for serving Prime Ministers.

In June, Rothman promoted an amendment to an existing bill that would exempt American citizens in Israel from paying national insurance (bituah leumi) if they’ve already paid Social Security in the United States. The bill, titled, “Exemption from double payments of social security funds,” could have substantially assisted US citizens living in Israel.



Tags Politics religious zionists Religious Anglos Elections 2022
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
3

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
4

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
5

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by