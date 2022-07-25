Religious Zionist Party launches campaign to attract Anglo voters

The Religious Zionist party has launched a new campaign aimed at English speakers in Israel in an effort to gain new members ahead of the party primaries.

MK Simcha Rothman of the far-Right Religious Zionist Party is the face of the new English-speaking campaign which is aimed at trying to convince Anglos to join the party and vote in the primaries.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Sources in the party explained that by launching an Anglo campaign they are trying to reach many former supporters of Naftali Bennett. Bennett's Yamina party was very strong in Anglo communities in areas such as Gush Etzion and Jerusalem and now the Religious Zionist Party is trying to gain support in these circles in his place

"No one likes Israeli bureaucracy," Rothman said in the video. He quoted the World Bank, stating that "Israel ranks in the 35th place in ease of doing business." He added that "in Israel, you will spend 11 days opening a new business, 234 hours paying business taxes and 102 days connecting your business to electricity."

Rothman explained in the video that enlisting in the Religious Zionist party is "super easy, super simple, [there is] zero bureaucracy."

Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich is seen addressing the Knesset on July 5, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

He explained how any Israeli may join the party and vote in the upcoming primary elections, the first primaries that the party has ever held. Joining the party allows Israeli citizens to vote for a candidate of their choice. Enlisting in the party costs NIS 40 for individuals, NIS 70 for couples, and is free of charge for teenagers aged 17 to 18.

The Religious Zionist Party primaries will take place on August 23rd and the voting process will be digital with the ability to vote online. Determining who will represent the party is the "most easy and significant way to impact the next Knesset," Rothman said.

Rothman was born into a family that immigrated to Israel from Cleveland in the early 20th century. 41-year-old Rothman is a lawyer who founded the Movement for Governability and Democracy in 2013. Prior to being elected to Knesset, he was considered a leading opinion maker in the conservative ecosystem in Israel. As such, he campaigned to allow the government to override the Supreme Court and supported immunity from prosecution for serving Prime Ministers.

In June, Rothman promoted an amendment to an existing bill that would exempt American citizens in Israel from paying national insurance (bituah leumi) if they’ve already paid Social Security in the United States. The bill, titled, “Exemption from double payments of social security funds,” could have substantially assisted US citizens living in Israel.