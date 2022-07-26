The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Zehava Galon, Yair Golan spar over defining Meretz as Zionist

Following statements from Zehava Galon last week regarding Zionism and Meretz, her fellow leadership candidate Yair Golan took to Facebook to criticize her.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JULY 26, 2022 12:27
Zahava Gal attends a Constitution, Law, and Justice, Committee meeting in the Israeli parliament on February 23, 2016. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Zahava Gal attends a Constitution, Law, and Justice, Committee meeting in the Israeli parliament on February 23, 2016.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Meretz leadership candidates Zehava Galon and Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan have been clashing in recent days over differing views on the party's attitude towards Zionism.

The debate began following an interview Galon gave on July 21 to KAN News following her announcement that she intended to run in the primaries.

"In 1992, when Meretz was formed as a union between three different parties [Mapam, Ratz and Shinui, Meretz member] Yossi Sarid defined Israel in the party constitution as 'the State of the Jewish people and all of its citizens,' and therefore Meretz is an Israeli party that has Jewish Zionist members and non-Zionist members who are Arabs," Galon said.

"We never defined ourselves as a Zionist party, and we never defined ourselves a non-Zionist party," she continued. "We have Zionists, I am a Zionist, but we also have Arabs, and I will not force them to define themselves as Zionists. Therefore, we are an Israeli party, and we see ourselves as partners with anyone who believes that Israel should be a democratic state."

After receiving backlash from right-wing politicians and media for her statement, Galon responded on Twitter.

MK Yair Golan raise his hand during a discussion and a vote on the ''Citizenship Law'', at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on February 7, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK Yair Golan raise his hand during a discussion and a vote on the ''Citizenship Law'', at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on February 7, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"We never defined ourselves as a Zionist party, and we never defined ourselves a non-Zionist party. We have Zionists, I am a Zionist, but we also have Arabs, and I will not force them to define themselves as Zionists."

Zehava Galon

"I see that the Right has started attacking me," she wrote. "Meretz is a party without loyalty tests. It is an open house to Zionists like me, and Israeli Arabs like [Regional Cooperation Minister] Esawi Frej and [MK] Ali Salalha.

"It has no room for tactics of agitation and incitement from the Netanyahu playbook."

However, it was not just the right-wing that spoke out against Galon, but fellow Meretz member Golan as well, who took to Facebook to criticize her position.

"If we restrain ourselves to a self-definition that most Israeli citizens do not accept, we are setting ourselves up for failure and condemning Meretz to be a niche party forever."

Yair Golan

"I was surprised to discover that Zehava Galon is uncomfortable with Meretz's Zionism, or her (mistaken, in my opinion) view that 'Zionism' is a problematic concept in the eyes of Israel's Arab citizens. I think exactly the opposite," he wrote.

"Zionism for me is an identity; Zionism for me is the essence of the country's existence; Zionism, in its original sense – not the one that was distorted by extreme nationalists, is Zionism that calls for partnership, extends a hand for peace, and honors human beings whomever they may be," he continued.

"Meretz needs to grow and be the base of a large, growing, renewing, influencing and deciding Zionist Left. If we restrain ourselves to a self-definition that most Israeli citizens do not accept, we are setting ourselves up for failure and condemning Meretz to be a niche party forever.

"We do not have this privilege. What was wise to do as the left flank of a governing party is no longer appropriate in the current Israeli reality. We have a new historic role – to be the base of a large Left returning to govern. Zionism is the Jewish people's modern national movement and we cannot give up on it, and do not need to."

Golan continued, noting his accomplishments over the past year in government with regard to economic development in the Arab sector.

"For over a year I have been spearheading economic development in the Arab sector. I held dozens of meetings with Arab public figures, industrialists and social activists, and not once did I find that the concept 'Zionism' disturbs them. The Arab citizen recognizes the fact that Israel is the national home of the Jewish people, understands the importance of the Zionist movement, and simply wants one thing – equality," he wrote.

"From a place of a clear Zionist identity, and from a place of a clear Arab identity, a healthy partnership can be built between Jews and Arabs, while neutralizing the extreme nationalists on both sides. Zionism is not the problem – Zionism is the solution."

Both Golan and Galon have called for a merger between Meretz and Labor, but Labor chair Merav Michaeli and the party's minister and MKs have consistently ruled out the possibility. Recent polls have shown that if Galon takes over as Meretz chair, the party will gain a seat to Labor's disadvantage, rising safely over the electoral threshold.

However, if Golan wins the leadership contest, Meretz may remain close to the minimum electorial threshold and have to decide whether or not they can afford to stay in the race, risking the loss of votes to the Left if they fail to pass the threshold.



Tags Meretz Zionism Zehava Gal-On Meretz primaries Yair Golan
