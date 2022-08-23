Religious Zionist Party primary election underway

The primary election for the Religious Zionist Party's (RZP) Knesset list in the upcoming general election began on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

Out of the 24,113 eligible voters, some 41% cast their votes as of 1:00 p.m., the party said.

RZP members are voting remotely via a link sent to their mobile phones, with four stations set up for people who cannot or do not wish to vote remotely in Jerusalem, Haifa, Beersheba and Petah Tikva.

The first place on RZP's list will automatically be occupied by party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich. Voters may choose up to eight out of the 16 candidates, who will make up the list from number two onwards.

The candidates include current MKs Michal Woldiger, Ofir Sofer, Orit Struck and Simcha Rothman. Other candidates include Temple Mount activist Arnon Segal and settler leader Tzvi Sukkot. The vote ends at 8:00 p.m., and results are expected soon after.

Smotrich wrote a letter to RZP members

"The democratic move that we launched is meant to bring about unity, an opening of the ranks and a real partnership between all of the different shades of religious-Zionism and the faithful Right," Smotrich wrote in a letter to RZP members on Tuesday morning.

"The past year was very challenging for the State of Israel and for us. We faced difficult tests but remained loyal to our path and values even when there were those who became confused. We blocked the historic mistake of the National Camp forming a government that relies on enemies of Israel, anti-Zionist terror supporters … We safeguarded the National Camp's unity and thank God were able to bring many achievements from the opposition," Smotrich wrote.

"I 100% trust you and am convinced that with the help of God you will form a winning team today that will shape the State of Israel for years to come and loyally represent us and our values in a strong and influential party," he wrote.