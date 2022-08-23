The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Religious Zionist Party primary election underway

Smotrich: "A democratic move to open the ranks"

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: AUGUST 23, 2022 13:42
BEZALEL SMOTRICH in his Knesset office this week: I have an excellent relationship with the Jewish Federations of North America, and I even have true dialogue with Reform Jews in the US. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
BEZALEL SMOTRICH in his Knesset office this week: I have an excellent relationship with the Jewish Federations of North America, and I even have true dialogue with Reform Jews in the US.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The primary election for the Religious Zionist Party's (RZP) Knesset list in the upcoming general election began on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

Out of the 24,113 eligible voters, some 41% cast their votes as of 1:00 p.m., the party said.

RZP members are voting remotely via a link sent to their mobile phones, with four stations set up for people who cannot or do not wish to vote remotely in Jerusalem, Haifa, Beersheba and Petah Tikva.

The first place on RZP's list will automatically be occupied by party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich. Voters may choose up to eight out of the 16 candidates, who will make up the list from number two onwards.

The candidates include current MKs Michal Woldiger, Ofir Sofer, Orit Struck and Simcha Rothman. Other candidates include Temple Mount activist Arnon Segal and settler leader Tzvi Sukkot. The vote ends at 8:00 p.m., and results are expected soon after.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid during a discussion and a vote on a bill to dissolve the Knesset, at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on June 27, 2022 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Foreign Minister Yair Lapid during a discussion and a vote on a bill to dissolve the Knesset, at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on June 27, 2022 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Smotrich wrote a letter to RZP members

"The democratic move that we launched is meant to bring about unity, an opening of the ranks and a real partnership between all of the different shades of religious-Zionism and the faithful Right," Smotrich wrote in a letter to RZP members on Tuesday morning.

"The past year was very challenging for the State of Israel and for us. We faced difficult tests but remained loyal to our path and values even when there were those who became confused. We blocked the historic mistake of the National Camp forming a government that relies on enemies of Israel, anti-Zionist terror supporters … We safeguarded the National Camp's unity and thank God were able to bring many achievements from the opposition," Smotrich wrote.

"I 100% trust you and am convinced that with the help of God you will form a winning team today that will shape the State of Israel for years to come and loyally represent us and our values in a strong and influential party," he wrote.



